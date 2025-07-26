10-Run 3rd Inning Highlights PaddleHeads' Win Saturday

July 26, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - In recent games, the storylines of this series between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Glacier Range Riders had been fixated around close games at Glacier Bank Park. 2 of the last 3 games had been decided in the 'Knockout Round'. Friday's contest was decided by just a one 1 run margin. Despite Missoula having the advantage in the series in the win column, Glacier had the advantage in run differential in the first 4 games of the series outscoring Missoula 20-19. Low scoring affairs became routine. To say the script would flip Saturday would be putting things lightly.

The PaddleHeads sent Matthew Sox to the hill Saturday looking to continue what has been a fabulous season. The Right hander would turn in another fantastic outing through 7 innings of work. The highlight on this night however would be the Missoula offense. Behind a 10-run rally in the early innings, the PaddleHeads would jump to a big advantage in the 3rd inning. Glacier would be held off the board till the 7th inning on the flipside. This ensured Missoula would come away with a comfortable win on the road in game 5 of this series by a tally of 17-2.

Adam Fogel would get the PaddleHeads out of the gates quickly in the top of the 1st ensuring Missoula would have the lead from the jump with the long ball. The home run to left field would give the outfielder his 4th of the week in action with Glacier. Fogel has now tallied 22 home runs on the season. This number ranks 2nd in the Pioneer League behind Roberto Pena who has hit 28 home runs this season. Fogel would then get things going in a monster rally in the 2nd inning.

8 of 9 batters in the PaddleHeads order would record a hit for Missoula in a 10-run 3rd inning.

This run total was the highest from Missoula this season surpassing the previous high of 7 runs scored in a game against Great Falls on June 14. Fogel would get things rolling in the frame with a double to bring home Colby Wilkerson. The reigning league MVP would then score on a 2-run single from Colin Gordon. Extra base hits would then continue to fan the flames in the inning. Wilkerson would finish 3-for-5 in the victory. Fogel would knock in 4 in a 3-for-6 performance and Gordon was 2-for-6.

Leyton Barry, and Taylor Smith would hit back-to-back home runs to continue the rally in the 2nd inning to give Missoula a 9-0 advantage. Pena would then clear the bags with a double into right centerfield to punctuate the inning to bring the advantage to 12-0. Smith and Berry would both enjoy fantastic nights with both players finishing 3-for-5.

This explosion of offense would prove to be plenty of support for Sox who turned in a fantastic effort in 7 innings to earn his 8th win of the season. Sox would strike out 6 in those frames allowing 5 hits. The right-hander would keep Glacier off the board up till his final inning on the mound allowing a run in the 7th. Sox now is the league leader in wins, holding an 8-1 mark with a 3.34 ERA in 10 starts.

Jeremy Piakiewicz and Alec Sanchez would help put on the finishing touches offensively in the later innings bringing home runs. Piakiewicz would send home a run with a sacrifice fly in the 6th in a frame Missoula would bring home a pair to make the score 15-0. Sanchez would bring home 2 more in the 8th to wind out the scoring for the PaddleHeads on a double to make the score 17-1. Both players would perform well at the bottom of the order with Piakiewicz finishing 2-for-3 and Sanchez finishing 3-for-4.

Missoula (41-18) will look to claim their 5th consecutive victory in the Flathead Valley in the series finale with the Range Riders (20-39) Sunday afternoon. This will be the PaddleHeads final appearance this season at Glacier Bank Park. First pitch in this matinee affair is slated for 1:05 p.m.







