Mustangs Open Second Half with a Pair of Blown Leads

July 17, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







A couple of blown leads led to a pair of losses for the Billings Mustangs (0-2, 19-31) as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader against the Rocky Mountain Vibes (2-0, 24-25) to open the second half of the season.

With the standings reset for the second half, the Mustangs struck first in game one with a three-run third inning as they took advantage of wildness from Vibes starter Nick Powers.

On the other side, Julian Garcia seemed to cruise through the Rocky Mountain lineup through the first five innings. In the sixth, the Vibes finally broke through as a pair of Mustang errors helped set up a pair of runs to make it a one-run game.

Jack O'Dowd hit a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to give the Mustangs a 4-2 advantage, but three more runs for the Vibes in the top of the seventh inning flipped the score and put Rocky Mountain ahead 5-4.

Cole Chimenti (0-2) suffered the loss in his first blown save of the year as Powers (4-3) picked up the win and Hunter Bryan (3) notched the save.

In game two, the Mustangs once again held a lead as they opened up a 7-2 advantage by the end of the third inning. Cameron Bowen and Tyler Shelnut each drove in a pair as Evan Berkey and Bodee Wright had RBI knocks to pad the Mustangs' lead.

That lead would not be enough, however, as the Vibes scored seven unanswered with two in the fourth and five in the five to once again come from behind and take the lead.

Facing a 9-7 deficit going into the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs had the bottom of their order coming up against Bryan, who was trying to pick up his second save of the day. Briley Knight lead off the inning with a double and scored on a one-out RBI triple by Bodee Wright. That put the tying run at third in a 9-8 game with only one away. Kyle Micklus put the ball in play against the drawn in infield, but Dane Tofteland gloved the bouncer at first and made a good throw to the plate to get Wright for the second out. Bowen then flied out to left field to end the game.

John Walsh (1-0) picked up the win in game two as Ryan Sleeper (1-2) took the loss and Bryan (4) added another save.

The two teams meet up for a nine inning contest on Thursday night at Dehler Park as Sam Schmitt (1-0) takes the hill for the Mustangs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







Pioneer League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.