Rain Postpones Second Half Opener

PL Billings Mustangs

July 15, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)
Billings Mustangs News Release


The Billings Mustangs and Rocky Mountain Vibes will have to wait one more day to kick off their second half schedule as their series opener on Tuesday night was postponed due to rain.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday (7/16) with game 1 starting at 5 PM MT. Gates will open at 4:30 PM MT. Both games will be seven innings in length.

All tickets from Tuesday's game can be exchanged at the Mustangs' ticket office for any other 2025 regular season game.

