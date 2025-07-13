Mustangs Win Another Tight One to Claim Series

July 13, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Despite being outhit by seven, the Billings Mustangs (19-29) came from behind in a 3-2 win over the Glacier Range Riders (17-31) to take the six-game series.

The Range Riders struck first on an Antonio Barranca solo homer in the second to take a 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs responded with a run of their own on back-to-back doubles by Jacob Kline and Evan Berkey to tie the game.

Glacier then took the lead right back on a T.J. Clarkson RBI single in the third inning to make it 2-1.

The hottest hitter of the week tied things up for the Mustangs in the fifth as Tyler Shelnut launched a solo homerun off the batter's eye in dead center for his fifth bomb of the series.

The game remained tied at two until the eighth inning, as Mustang pitching continuously stranded men on the base paths.

In the bottom of the eighth, Shelnut led off the inning with a hit by pitch and later stole second to get in scoring position. Berkey then drove in his second run of the game with a two-out, RBI single to give the Mustangs their first lead of the day at 3-2.

Jack Maruskin pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to seal the victory and give the Mustangs their second series win of the year, despite getting out hit 12-5.

Ryan Sleeper (1-1) picked up the win for the Mustangs as Cam Cowan (0-2) suffered the loss and Maruskin (1) earned the save.

The Mustangs will enjoy a day off on Monday before opening the second half of the season on Tuesday night as they host the Rocky Mountain Vibes at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







