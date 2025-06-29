Mustangs Snap Skid in Big Win Over PaddleHeads

June 29, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Great pitching and a big hitting day led to a 15-5 victory for the Billings Mustangs (14-21) over the Missoula PaddleHeads (25-10) on Friday night at Dehler Park.

Daniel Foster tossed the second consecutive seven inning quality start for the Mustangs and the bats exploded for seven runs in the second inning against PaddleHeads starter Matthew Sox. The PaddleHeads righthander entered the game with a 2.63 ERA, which was tied for the lowest in the league among pitchers with three or more starts this season.

On Homerun Derby Night, the Mustangs got the party started early with a two-run homer by Tyler Shelnut in the second and a solo shot from Evan Berkey an inning later.

That opened up an 8-0 lead after three and was plenty for Foster to cruise through seven innings.

After the start of the game was delayed for an hour and eleven minutes due to rain, the Mustangs southpaw made sure the fans who stayed went home happy.

Three Mustangs also made their team debut on Saturday night with Kyle Micklus getting the start behind the plate and notching a hit in his first at-bat and pitchers Jack Maruskin and C.J. Colyer each tossing an inning in relief.

The win snapped the Mustangs six game losing streak as Foster (3-1) earned the victory over Sox (4-1).

The winning did not stop there as the Mustangs won in the Homerun Derby as well. A.J. Shaver defeated Leyton Barry in his first-round matchup and Roberto Pena won against Patrick Mills to force a Last Blast tiebreaker. Shaver claimed the win with a deep shot to left on his third swing after Pena failed to hit one out.

The Mustangs and PaddleHeads wrap up their season series against each other on Sunday afternoon as Julian Garcia (0-2) gets the nod for the Mustangs against Brendan Beard (0-0) of the PaddleHeads. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM MT.

If you cannot make it to the ballpark, tune in to all of the action live on the home of Mustangs baseball, ESPN Billiings.







Pioneer League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.