Mustangs Blow Game Open Early in Win Over PaddleHeads

June 29, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

BILLINGS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads entered Saturday's Game 5 with the Billings Mustangs Saturday night with a good amount of confidence on the road at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads had won each of the first 4 games of the series on the road. Furthermore, Missoula had won 6 consecutive games against Billings overall entering the contest. The Mustangs would make sure this night would go against these recent trends with an early burst of offense.

Billings put together a big rally in the bottom of the 2nd inning to take momentum of the contest in the early going. The runs would just keep on coming from that point on in a game they would score well over 10 runs. The PaddleHeads offense would be held in check through long stretches thanks in large part to the starter Daniel Foster who would work through the 7th inning. The end result would be a 15-5 win for the Mustangs to snap a losing skid opposite Missoula.

12 batters would come to the plate before the bottom of the 2nd came to a close for Billings. As a result, the Mustangs would plate 7 runs in a flurry to take a sizable lead. The Mustangs would tally 5 hits in the inning with a pair of extra base hits doing the bulk of the damage. A bases clearing triple from Brandon Bowen would be the first big blow giving Billings a 4-0 lead. Tyler Shelnut then would put a bow on the big rally hitting a long home run to left center to make the score 7-0.

Billings would keep things rolling in the bottom of the 5th bringing their run total to double digits with a 4-run push. Rookie outfielder Justin Williams would get the rally going with a single to knock in a run. After a sacrifice fly in the frame, Bowen would strike again with a single to knock home Billings' 10th run of the contest. Bodee Wright would then bring home another run with a double making the score 12-3.

Bowen, and Williams both had solid nights offensively in the win with both players finishing 2-for-4 in their at-bats. Bowen would also knock in 4 runs in the contest scoring 3 more while Williams had 1 RBI and a pair of runs scored.

The Mustangs would put on the finishing touches offensively in the bottom of the 7th inning plating 3 more runs. Patrick Mills would drive home a pair with a long double off the wall in center field to make the score 14-3. Shelnut brought home a run in the frame as well on a sacrifice fly making the score 15-3.

Shelnut knocked in 3 runs in the win for Billings finishing 1-for-4. Mills was 2-for-5 on the evening with a pair of runs driven in. Foster ensured the final result would never be in doubt in a quality start for the Mustangs.

The southpaw would allow only 3 runs on 5 hits over 7 innings of work. Foster would keep the PaddleHeads offense at bay with his ability to induce ground balls in the outing. Every hitter in the order for Missoula would record at least one ground ball out in their at-bats facing Foster through in the contest.

Missoula did show fight late in the contest putting runs on the board in the top of the 9th despite a large deficit. Carlos Perez would provide the punch with 2-outs in the inning hitting a 2-run blast to right field to make the score 15-5. Perez would be a bright point in the loss finishing 2-for-4. Now Missoula will look to get back on the horse in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

The PaddleHeads (25-10) once again have company atop the Pioneer League standings as the Oakland Ballers would knot things at the top with a win Saturday night. Despite having an identical record, Missoula remains atop the standings due to an advantage in head-to-head record in games against Oakland.

The season series between Billings, and Missoula will conclude on Sunday afternoon in the final game of this 6-game series between these Treasure State rivals. First pitch of this matinee affair is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The PaddleHeads will head back to the Garden City after the game Sunday ahead of a 6-game homestand that begins Tuesday of next week.







