Mustangs Drop Series Finale After Another Late Comeback Falls Short

June 29, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs (14-22) fell short in their comeback bid on Sunday afternoon in a 6-5 loss to the Missoula PaddleHeads (26-10) at Dehler Park to wrap up their head-to-head season series.

The PaddleHeads took the season series, winning thirteen of the eighteen games, including five of the last six.

Missoula scored first with a run in the opening inning when Colby Wilkerson scored on an RBI groundout by Adam Fogel.

The Mustangs tied things at one on an RBI single by Evan Berkey in the second inning, but a two-run homer by Roberto Pena in the third gave the PaddleHeads the lead right back at 3-1. They would add additional runs in the fourth and fifth, including a solo shot from Fogel, to make it 5-1 Missoula.

The Mustangs made things interesting late with a pair of runs in the seventh with a two-run single by Berkey to pull within two. Cameron Bowen was then hit by a pitch to give the Mustangs a bases loaded opportunity with only one out, but Jake Dixon caught Bodee Wright looking and Zac Lampton came in and struck out Patrick Mills to end the threat.

The PaddleHeads padded their lead with another run in the eighth to take a 6-3 advantage into the ninth inning.

The Mustangs made some noise against closer Arman Sabouri when Tyler Shelnut smacked a two-run single with the bases loaded to make it a one-run game. The Mustangs had the tying run at second and the winning run at first with Jacob Kline coming to the plate. Kline had a three-hit game, but Sabouri managed to punch out the Mustangs designated hitter looking after a seven pitch battle to seal the win.

Brendan Beard (1-0) picked up the win, Julian Garcia (0-3) suffered the loss and Sabouri earned the save (7).

The Mustangs do not play on Monday as they travel to Boise to take on the Hawks starting on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM MT.

Tune in to every Mustangs game all season long on their flagship station, ESPN Billings.







Pioneer League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.