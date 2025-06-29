Home Runs from Pena and Fogel Highlight PaddleHeads Win

BILLINGS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads faced the Billings Mustangs for the final time in the regular season at Dehler Park on Sunday afternoon. The PaddleHeads were looking to turn things around from how things played out a night prior in a game that would be dominated by the Mustangs. A pair of Missoula's most productive hitters would play a big role Sunday in an attempt to do just that.

Adam Fogel, and Roberto Pena both would record multi hit efforts Sunday with the long ball also playing a role allowing Missoula to grab the lead. Brendan Beard would also turn in his longest outing of the season pitching into the 7th inning with the lead in hand. The Mustangs would mount a threat in the late inning once again however making things tight coming to the finish line. The PaddleHeads would hold the line in the pressure situation stranding runners on the bases in the bottom of the 9th to preserve a 6-5 win.

After both squads traded runs in the first 2 innings of play, Missoula would gain an advantage over the next 3 innings that followed. Pena would be the first to strike in the top of the 3rd inning hitting a 2-run blast to make the score 3-1 in favor of the visitors. The long ball was the 18th of the season for the 1st baseman which is the high mark in the Pioneer League. Pena would finish the day 3-for-5 in his at-bats with a run scored and 2 RBIs.

Alec Sanchez would get the PaddleHeads on the board in the 4th with a double into the gap in left center field to make the score 4-1. The designated hitter would also play a role in the late innings offensively in what was a solid day at the plate collectively.

Fogel would get in on the act in the 5th inning adding to the PaddleHeads lead with an impressive swing of the bat. The left fielder would send his 13th home run of the season to the opposite field in right to give the PaddleHeads a 4-run advantage. Fogel would finish 3-for-5 with a run scored and 2 RBIs. Beard would do his part making sure Missoula kept the lead.

The rookie would toss 6 '..." innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 7 batters. Beard would have his best stretch from the 4th to the 6th innings as he would retire 8 consecutive hitters in that stretch. For his efforts, Beard would earn the victory for Missoula in his 1st professional victory.

Billings would begin its fight back into contention however in the 7th inning to make sure it would not be easy.

The Mustangs would cut into the deficit in the bottom of the 7th inning. Even Berkey would do damage in the frame with a 2-run single to trim Missoula's lead to 5-3. Berkey would drive in 3 runs in the ballgame from the bottom of the order finishing 2-for-3. Zach Lampton would make sure that would be all for the Mustangs however in that inning.

In a bases loaded scenario, Lampton would come into the fray in the 7th with 2-outs recorded.

The rookie would strikeout Patrick Mills in the situation ensuring that Missoula kept the lead in the high-leverage position. The Florida International product would also strike out 3 hitters in the 8th inning in 1 '..." scoreless innings out of the pen. Missoula would also tack on a run of insurance in the top of the 8th.

Carlos Perez would set up the PaddleHeads in the 8th with a leadoff double that would just get by a diving Tyler Shelnutt in left field to lead off the frame. Perez would later score on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Sanchez to give Missoula a 3-run advantage at 6-3. Perez would finish the day 1-for-3. Sanchez would knock in a pair of runs in the win in a 2-for-3 performance. This run would prove to be the difference in the bottom of the 9th.

The Mustangs were able to mount a threat in the final frame opposite Arman Sabouri with a walk and hit batter playing a role. Shelnutt would take advantage of the situation, lacing a single to left field to cut the Missoula lead to 1. Sabouri would then have to deal with a man looking to burn his former team.

Jacob Kline would have a chance to be a hero walking to the plate representing the lead run with runners at first, and second in the 9th. A perfectly placed fastball on the inside corner would freeze the former PaddleHead however in a 2-2 count to record the final out ensuring Missoula would walk away with a win. Sabouri earned his 7th save of the season as a result as Missoula claimed a win Sunday in the final regular season meeting between Billings, and Missoula.

The PaddleHeads (26-10) and Oakland Ballers are tied at the top in the Pioneer League Standings entering the final 12 games of the first half. The defending champion Yuba Sutter Highwheelers, and Idaho Falls Chukars are currently 2 games off this pace with both teams sitting at 24-12 overall. Missoula will now return home for a 6-game homestand for action against a familiar foe.

A 3-game series begins Tuesday at Allegiance Field with Missoula playing host to the Great Falls Voyagers (7-29). The PaddleHeads will look for more success in this matchup having won 8 of 9 regular season games against their in-state rival to this point. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. If you cannot head to the ballpark, stay locked in with all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







