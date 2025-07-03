Hawks Run Wild as Mustangs Fall 13-4

July 3, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

In a game that featured nine stolen bases, the Billings Mustangs (14-24) could not keep pace as they fell 13-4 to the Boise Hawks (22-16) on Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Hawks opened the scoring with four runs in the first inning for a second consecutive game.

After the Mustangs did not score in the top of the second, the teams had to clear the field due to lightning in the area as the game went into a delay. The pause lasted approximately thirty-five minutes before play resumed with the bottom of the second.

The Mustangs chipped away at the Hawks' lead with a single tally in the third and fourth and then tied the game at four with a pair of runs in the fifth on an RBI single by Chase Hanson and RBI groundout by Justin Williams.

Much like Tuesday night, whenever the Mustangs struck, the Hawks had an immediate response as they broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth with a three spot to take a 7-4 lead.

That score held until the eighth, despite the Hawks loading the bases in the sixth and seventh.

Boise sent eleven men to the plate in a six run eighth inning to break the game open and take a 13-4 lead.

The Hawks stole six bases in the game, all coming from different players. The Mustangs had three separate players swipe a bag.

Blake McFadden (1-1) earned the win out of the bullpen and Arturo Alvarez (0-1) suffered the loss.

Game three of the six game series is on Thursday night with E.J. Johnson (1-1) getting the start for the Mustangs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM MT.







