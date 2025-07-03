Power for Klemp Leads PaddleHeads Past Voyagers

July 3, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads would quickly jump to the lead in the early going scoring a run in the first inning against the Great Falls Voyagers. This would be a promising start after a solid offensive performance in game 1 of this 3 game set. Missoula would keep things rolling, scoring in each of the first 4 innings of the contest. After starting pitching was a highlight Tuesday, the bullpen would perform well Wednesday to ensure it would be another positive result for the PaddleHeads.

The Voyagers would manage to score just 1 earned run against Missoula's contingent of relievers in 6 innings of work combined. Reece Field would do the bulk of the heavy lifting allowing just 1 run in an extended stretch of relief. The PaddleHeads offense would have another solid night collectively as well tallying over 10 hits for the 2nd time in as many games.

Nich Klemp would provide a punch with the long ball to highlight these efforts. The end result was a 9-2 win for the PaddleHeads claiming their 2nd win in as many games against the Voyagers.

A 2-out single from Colin Gordon would get Missoula off on the right foot in the bottom of the 1st to bring home Colby Wilkerson making the score 1-0. This would begin a 4 inning stretch of run support to jump to the lead. Gordon would finish 2-for-4 in hits at-bats. Wilkerson would also reach base 5 times in the game with walks playing a role finishing 1-for-1. Home run power would then be a factor for the offense in innings that followed.

The PaddleHeads would launch 4 more home runs in Wednesday's contest and have hit 9 as a team through the first 2 games of this series. Carlos Perez was the first to leave earth Wednesday doing so in the 2nd inning to make the score 2-0. As action headed to the middle innings, the long ball would continue to be a factor.

Great Falls would record their only earned run of the night on a solo home run from Emilo Corona in the 5th inning. The rookie would smack a line drive with an exit velocity of 107 miles per hour over the right field wall to get Great Falls on the board making the score 5-1. This was the only glimmer of success for the Voyagers against Fields however who turned in a fabulous effort on the mound. The PaddleHeads bats would also quickly answer back.

Adam Fogel, and Klemp would both turn in fantastic nights collectively for the 2nd consecutive game finishing with 6 combined hits Wednesday. The duo would also both hit home runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to bring Missoula's advantage to 7-1. Fogel has homered in 3 consecutive games finishing 3-for-4 Wednesday. Klemp would be heard from once more in the innings that followed.

Fields would protect this cushion on the mound effectively out of the bullpen allowing just 1 run through 4 innings of work to earn the win on the mound. Fields would strike out 6 in the outing, mixing his arsenal of pitches well to tie up opposing batters. The 2nd year PaddleHead has been outstanding in his last 2 outings allowing 1 run over his last 7 innings of work.

Klemp would put an exclamation point on his performance in the 8th inning with his second home run of the night into left center field to give Missoula a 7-run cushion. Klemp knocked in 4 runs in the victory in a 3-for-5 performance. The PaddleHeads catcher has been lethal to this point in this series with the Voyagers having knocked in 8 runs while finishing with 5 hits in 2 games. Missoula will now have a chance to break out the brooms in the series finale Thursday.

The PaddleHeads (28-10) will look to wrap up a 3 game sweep opposite the Voyagers (7-31) on Thursday night in the series finale at Allegiance Field. The PaddleHeads and Oakland Ballers remain tied at the top of the standings in the Pioneer League with both squads finding the win column once again Wednesday. Thursday's series finale is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The PaddleHeads will also host a fireworks display after the game. You can also follow all the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







