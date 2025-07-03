Ogden Comes from Behind to Beat Chuks

July 3, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, ID - The Chukars (24-14) and The Ogden Raptors (22-16) met for the second game of a three game set at Melaleuca Field on Potato in front of over 2,000 fans. The Chuks got out to a solid lead but couldn't hang on as the Raptors won back to back by a final of 12-7.

Chukars starting pitcher Garrett Van Deventer was very solid throwing five innings while giving up five runs which were all unearned as four errors haunted Idaho Falls. Van Deventer did not take the loss.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Benjamin Rosengard and Garret Ostrander both homered as Ostrander now has three long balls in the last 5 nights of action. Garret finished the night 3-5 and was just a triple shy of the cycle.

The Chuks went up 4-0 after the first three innings and the good guys even managed to lead 7-6 after six completed. The Idaho Falls bullpen though had a very rough evening to put it gently as they surrendered seven unanswered runs which cost the Chuks the contest. Idaho Falls have a 11.29 ERA against the Raptors hitters this year.

The Chukars and Raptors meet again on Thursday night for Fireworks Night at Melaleuca Field with Nathan Hemmerling expected to start for Idaho Falls.







Pioneer League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.