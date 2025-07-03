Humpback Chubs Fall to the Conflicted Sky Sox/Jackalopes

The Humpback Chubs lost to the Grand Junction Jackalopes (the Colorado Springs Sky Sox) in an 18-9 bullpen burner on Wednesday night.

Evan Massie had his second shortest start of 2025, giving up eight early runs in 1.1 innings before Frank Gonzales had to dip into his bullpen early. The Jackalopes (Sky Sox) took an early lead in the first two innings, getting three in the first and a game-high seven runs in the top of the second.

Despite a 10-0 lead, the Chubs offense turned it on in the bottom of the second, starting three consecutive frames of scoring off of the Jackalopes (Sky Sox) starter Noel Soto. The Chubs' biggest rally was in the bottom of the third, when they batted around following the lead of a leadoff solo shot by Alex Pimentel that kicked it off.

Chubs outfielder Kendal Ewell copied that trend into the bottom of the fourth, getting his own leadoff home run in back-to-back innings (his third consecutive game at Suplizio with a home run). The Chubs scored two in the fourth, turning the once double-digit deficit into a one run game.

The Jackalopes (Sky Sox) expanded on that narrow lead in the following two frames, punching back with seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings - one off of new Chub Blake Barquin, two off of Aydan Alger, and four off of Alec Rodriguez.

The fate was set for the hometown Chubs, who went scoreless in the final five offensive frames of the game. 14 different pitchers toed the rubber at Suplizio Field on Wednesday night between the two familiar teams of the same origin. Gonzales used seven of his eight bullpen arms to try and give his Chubs the best chance for a late revival, but it was all for naught.

Massie (1-4) took his fourth loss of the season, while Jose Ochoa (1-0) received his first professional win, coming into the fifth inning in relief of the starter Soto, who fell an inning shy of qualifying for his first win of the season.

The Sky Sox have won their second game against Grand Junction in their first eight matchups, and both times when they were victorious, the final score was 18- 9. Colorado Springs is now 7-30 on the season, while Grand Junction falls to 15-23.

The REAL Jackalopes will return to the correct dugout tomorrow, as they face the Sky Sox in the middle game on Thursday night at 6:35 PM MT.

