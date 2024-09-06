Mustangs Win Fourth Straight

September 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Mustangs win their fourth straight with a 8-5 win over Missoula Thursday. They have a three-game to nothing series led over the Paddleheads.

Grant Taylor earns his second win of the season tossing six innings giving up five runs, four earned, on five hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts.

Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second with an RBI single by Casey Harford.

Connor Denning extended the advantage in the third with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 to score Kyle Booker who doubled.

Missoula got on the board in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Alec Sanchez.

The Mustangs extended their advantage in the fourth with a triple by Blake Evans, and Booker brought him home on a groundout to make it 3-1. Jacob Kline hit a home run in an 0-2 count the next at-bat to give the Mustangs a 4-1 lead.

Sanchez struck again in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded as he hit a two-run single to make it a 4-3 game. Carlos Perez tied it up at 4-4 with an RBI single of his own.

Grant Taylor gave up a leadoff home run in the bottom of the sixth, but he struck out his next two hitters for a total of 12 strikeouts on the night, and retired the last hitter without a problem to earn his second win of the season.

Billings took advantage of two errors in the seventh, with an RBI single by Evan Blum to take the lead and a Brendan Ryan RBI groundout, while two runners scored on an error with two outs by Roberto Pena made it a 8-5 game.

Brendan Medoro tossed one and two thirds scoreless, but gave up a single and a double in the eighth. Dawson Lane picked him up, inducing a first pitch groundout by Cam Thompson to clean up the eighth without a run.

Jonathan Haab shut the door to earn his 11th save of the season.

The Mustangs send Ethan Ross to the mound Friday evening attempting a series clinching win. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

