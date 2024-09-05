Mustangs Win Third Straight 10-6

September 5, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Every Mustang in the starting lineup gathered a hit as the Mustangs beat the Paddleheads 10-6 Wednesday night.

Evan Blum 's two homers, along with multi-hit and multi-RBI days from Jacbo Kline and Connor Denning propel the Mustangs to victory.

Earl Johnson picked up his third win tossing one and two thirds scoreless giving up just a walk and a hit with two strikeouts.

Gabe Wurtz gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out RBI double to score Jacob Kline.

Missoula tied it on an RBI single by Adam Fogel in the bottom of the first.

Evan Blum hit his sixth homer of the year in the top of the second to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.

Missoula surged ahead in the bottom of the third with an RBI single with the bases loaded, and back-to-back run scoring groundouts by Hayden Travinski and Cam Thompson to give the Paddleheads a 4-2 lead.

Kline knocked in a run in the fourth to pull the Ponies within one run, while Connor Denning tied it up with an RBI single of his own to make it 4-4.

The Paddleheads benefited from a sacrifice fly by Patrick Chung in the bottom of the fourth to re-take the lead 5-4.

Back-to-back two-out RBI singles by Blake Evans and Wyatt Crenshaw gave the Mustangs a 6-5 lead in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom of the sixth with one out and the bases loaded, Evans made a sensational leaping catch on a line drive by Patrick Chung. Evans took what looked to be a sure RBI single away from Chung and whipped it to second to throw out Colin Gordon and preserve the 6-5 lead.

Casey Harford ended the bottom of the seventh threat with a fantastic play at short. Working to his right, he backhanded a slow roller and bounced it into the glove of Blum at first to retire the side.

Kline hit an RBI single in the eighth, while Denning knocked him in with a double to lead 8-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, Perez reached on an error, stole second, and reached third on another error. He scored on a two-out RBI single by Chung to make it an 8-6 game.

Blum hit his second homer of the game in the top of the ninth after Abe Valdez reached first after he got hit by a pitch. He became the fifth Mustang this season to hit more than one home run in a game, and it is the sixth time this season it has occurred.

Jonathan Haab shut the door striking out the side 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth.

Grant Taylor takes the rock Thursday with coverage for Game three starting at 6:55 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

