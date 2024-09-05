Mustangs Pull Away Late in 10-6 Defeat Wednesday

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads were in a back and forth battle for a large chunk of Wednesday's ballgame opposite the Billings Mustangs. Both teams would spend time in the lead in the first 6 innings with neither team leading by more than 2 in that span. Trailing by one in the bottom of the 6th, Missoula looked to have a situation set up to find some momentum with the bases loaded. A clutch play on the infield from the Mustangs however to keep Billings out of trouble would prove to be a situation to build upon for the visitors.

With one out in the 6th, Patrick Chung would lace a line drive to the right of the second base bag in a bases loaded scenero. 2nd baseman Blake Evans would climb the ladder and make an acrobatic catch in the situation to turn a double play to put out the fire to keep Billings in front. The Mustangs would then find clutch offense in the 8th, and 9th innings scoring 4 runs combined in those frames to win their 2nd game in as many nights opposite the PaddleHeads by a score of 10-6.

