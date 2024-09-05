PBL Surpasses 1 Million Fans in 2024, Setting New Attendance Record

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), an MLB Partner League celebrating this year its 85th anniversary, proudly announced today that it has surpassed 1 million fans in attendance during the 2024 season, setting a new record in the league's storied history. This remarkable achievement marks the first time the PBL has reached this milestone, shattering the previous attendance record of 968,734 set in 2023.

The league has seen a surge in fan engagement throughout the season, thanks to exciting pennant races, new teams, innovative rules, and its exceptional focus on delivering outstanding fan experiences across all ballparks.

"On behalf of all our clubs, I want to thank the fans for their incredible support of the Pioneer League," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "Breaking our all-time attendance record and attracting over 1 million fans is a testament to the quality of our fan experience, our charming ballparks and our very talented ballplayers. This speaks well for the future of the PBL."

The 2024 season has brought a host of highlights, including the success of new teams like the Oakland Ballers and Yolo High Wheelers. The combination of competitive baseball, family-friendly environments, and a commitment to community engagement has made the PBL one of the premier leagues in professional baseball.

As the league enters the final stretch of its regular season and prepares for what promises to be an exciting playoff race, the PBL is also looking forward to the 2025 season with the expectation of continued innovations to the game of baseball and enhancements to the experience of attending PBL games in their communities across the Mountain States and California.

