Burckel Blasts Ballers Past HighWheelers, 12-2

September 5, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







DAVIS, Calif. -- Brad Burckel hit an early go-ahead homer and the Ballers kept scoring in bunches in their 12-2 win over the Yolo High Wheelers on Wednesday. The Ballers need just one more victory to clinch a playoff berth in their inaugural season, which could come as soon as Thursday.

Bobby Lada began the scoring in the bottom of the first by driving a high fastball to left field for a two-out solo shot. Yolo increased its early edge to 2-0 with a Jose Gonzalez double and a Braedon Blackford RBI single.

Brett Barrera and Josh Leslie each singled in the top of the second inning. Next, Burckel walloped a three-run bomb to right field, snatching a 3-2 lead for the Ballers with his 11th long ball of the campaign.

In the fourth, Barrera collected his second leadoff single and Stephen Wilmer moved him to third with a base knock. Burckel stung a two-out, run-scoring single through the right side to pick up his fourth RBI of the contest.

Oakland attacked Yolo starter Brandon McPherson early in counts in the fifth. Brett Carson sprayed a double to left on the first pitch of the inning. Then on the second pitch of Daunte Stuart 's at bat, he crushed a two-run jack to left to extend the lead to 6-2.

The very next offering from McPherson was smacked off the wall in right by Noah Martinez for the third extra-base hit of the frame. Later on, Tripp Clark lined a single into left to plate Martinez and hand the Ballers a five-run cushion.

After yielding a couple of runs in the first, Reed Butz retired 10 High Wheelers in a row before walking two to begin the fifth. But, Conner Richardson entered, struck out a pair and left the bases loaded to get the Ballers out of a huge jam.

Leslie provided a couple of insurance runs in the seventh. With the bases loaded, he smoked a first-pitch single up the middle to inflate the Oakland advantage to 9-2. Another runner came home on a wild pitch to complete the third three-run frame of the game for the Ballers.

Four walks and a wild pitch grew the Ballers' lead to 12-2 in the eighth. The Oakland bullpen combined to hold the High Wheelers scoreless for the final five innings of the contest.

One more win puts the Ballers in the postseason, as does a Boise loss. First pitch for game three of the six-game series against the High Wheelers is slated for 4:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

