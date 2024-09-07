Mustangs Win and Clinch Series in Missoula

Mustangs win the series against Missoula with a 10-7 victory Saturday night.

Greg Blackman tosses five innings giving up two runs on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Gabe Wurtz goes 2-5 with a triple and three RBIs, while Brendan Ryan goes 3-5 with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

Mustangs scored four runs in the top of the third on an RBI single by Brendan Ryan, and an RBI groundout by Connor Denning. Ryan and Kyle Booker scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

In the fourth, Casey Harford extended the lead on a RBI single to score Abe Valdez to lead 5-0.

Roberto Pena gave the Paddleheads some life with a one-out solo home run to make it a 5-1 game.

Billings answered in the top of the fifth with a RBI single by Gabe Wurtz to make it a 6-1 advantage.

Cam Thompson had a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the frame to make it a 6-2 game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Pena led off with a single, stole second, and reached third on an error by Cam Tullar. Carlos Perez brought Pena home on a RBI single, and took third on a single by Hayden Travinski.

Travinski scored on an RBI single by Taylor Smith. Tullar hit Cam Thompson with a pitch, and surrendered a three-run double to Patrick Chung. Brendan Medoro retired the next two hitters to end the inning.

The Mustangs punched back in the top of the seventh. A pair of singles to kick off the frame by Denning and Dylan Leach brought Wurtz to the plate. He tripled them both home to give the Mustangs a 8-7 lead. Wurtz came home on a wild pitch to give the Mustangs a two-run lead.

Ryan hit his 11th homer of the season with one out in the eighth to give the Mustangs some cushion and lead 10-7.

Medoro's two and two thirds of an inning without a run gives him his sixth win of the season. Jonathan Haab earned his 12th save of the year with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth, collecting two strikeouts.

Justin Fuson takes the rock to conclude the 2024 season for the Mustangs. Coverage starts at 1:55 p.m. with first pitch at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

