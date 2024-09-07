Ballers Crowned Second Half Champs in 9-5 Victory

September 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







DAVIS, Calif. -- Tripp Clark belted a first-inning grand slam, setting the tone for the Ballers in their 9-5 win over the Yolo High Wheelers on Saturday. The Ballers became second-half champions with their 31st win of the half, claiming the No. 2 seed in the Pioneer League playoffs and home-field advantage for their first round matchup with the High Wheelers.

As a result, the schedule for Oakland's first-round series against Yolo has been determined. The Ballers travel to Davis for game one on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. PDT, and host the High Wheelers on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. and Friday at the same time at Raimondi Park if necessary.

The first five Ballers reached against Yolo starter Brendan Knoll in Saturday's contest. Tyler Best led off the game with a first-pitch double, Knoll walked the bases loaded and Brett Barrera drove in the game's first run and reached on a fielding error.

Clark became the fifth straight Baller to reach when he blasted a grand slam to left, creating an early 5-0 cushion. Oakland's seventh grand slam of the year left Clark's bat at 104 mph and soared 374 feet through the air.

The Ballers and High Wheelers traded runs in the second inning, and Oakland scored three more in the third. Kyle Guerra lined a run-scoring single into left center, good for his first RBI as a Baller. Then with the bases juiced, Daunte Stuart grounded a two-run single through the left side to grow the lead to 9-1.

Zach St. Pierre tossed three innings of one-run ball out of the Oakland bullpen. He struck out a pair, both looking, in his solid relief appearance.

Yolo scored one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and another in the seventh to trim Oakland's advantage to 9-5. But, Carson Lambert held the High Wheelers scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings and earned a rare four-inning save.

Tickets are going quickly for Thursday's home playoff game against the High Wheelers, so act fast and get your tickets here. The final game of the regular season is on Sunday, with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

