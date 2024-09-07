Mustangs Rally Back from Deficit in Win Saturday

September 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT- A big rally in the bottom of the 6th inning sent the Missoula crowd into a frenzy in Saturday's contest between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs. The PaddleHeads would take their first lead of the night as a result after trailing by as many as 5 runs in the early innings. This push of success would prove to not trip up Billings however as they would come right back with success of their own to regain the lead in the next half inning. The Mustangs would also hold the line from that point.

A triple from Gabe Wurtz would bring in a pair to bring Billings right back to the lead in the top of the 7th inning making the score 7-6 to highlight a 3-run rally. The Mustangs would tack on another run in the next half thanks to a home run to grab a 3-run advantage. This would prove to be plenty of support for the back end of the Billings bullpen holding Missoula off the board in the final 3 innings of play. The end result would be a 10-7 win for the Mustangs.

