Late Inning Offense Lead PaddleHeads Past Mustangs

September 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- A home run from Brendan Ryan of the Billings Mustangs in the top of the 7th would knot things up in a push toward the late innings Friday night in a battle with the Missoula PaddleHeads. The Mustangs offense had held an advantage to this point leading to victories in prior games of the series. Thanks to a quick rebuttal from the PaddleHeads however, Missoula would ensure that trend would not continue.

The PaddleHeads would send all 9 men to the plate in a rally in the bottom of the 7th inning to grab the lead right back. A long home run would highlight the 4-run rally as the PaddleHeads took a 7-3 advantage. Missoula would also outscore Billings 5-0 in the final 3 innings to take control. The PaddleHeads bullpen would do the rest as the PaddleHeads would pick up a much-needed victory by a final tally of 8-3.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 7, 2024

Late Inning Offense Lead PaddleHeads Past Mustangs - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.