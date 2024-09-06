Four-Run 7th Inning Leads Billings Past Missoula

September 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- A home run in the bottom of the 6th inning for the Missoula PaddleHeads would seemingly give them some momentum opposite the Billings Mustangs. The swing would give Missoula their first lead of the contest to ignite the crowd at Allegiance Field Ogren Park. After 2 outs were recorded in the top of the 7th however, things would take a drastic turn.

The Mustangs managed to push 4 runs across the plate with 2-outs in the top of the 7th to jump back to an advantage. Missoula would see runners on the bases in the next 2 innings but would not be able to push anything across. Jonathan Haab did the rest in the bottom of the 9th earning his 11th save of the season in a clean 9th inning to preserve a 8-5 win for the Mustangs.

Despite the loss, Missoula did find a positive in a loss from the Oakland Ballers. The defeat would wrap things up in the race for the best overall record in the league. It also means Missoula will have home field advantage throughout the postseason that begins next week.

