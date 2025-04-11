Missoula PaddleHeads Expand High School Baseball Showcase & Game Schedule in 2025

April 11, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with Frenchtown High School, host the 3rd Annual PaddleHeads High School Baseball Showcase next week at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. With the addition of the Missoula AA High Schools fielding teams this year, the showcase is being expanded to three days with 14 games being played all with local high school teams. The annual event was started by the PaddleHeads in 2023 to honor and celebrate the return of high school baseball to Montana. The PaddleHeads Annual High School Showcase is designed to be an annual event highlighting local high school baseball at Ogren Park Allegiance Field at no cost to the high schools. Frenchtown High School is a partner with the PaddleHeads in this event and the host high school.

In addition to the showcase, this year the PaddleHeads are hosting over 21 regular season games featuring local high schools JV and Varsity teams. Each Missoula area school will host at least two home games at Ogren Park Allegiance Field in April and May. Again, the schools will be given use of the facility at no cost by the Paddleheads, in an effort, to support the schools, students, and community.

"The expansion of local high school games at Ogren Park Allegiance Field at no cost to the schools is our committed effort to support high school and youth baseball," explained PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis. "The return of high school baseball to Montana has been an overwhelming success so far.

While we have more to do to help these programs flourish, we are excited about the option that our local youth now have for physical recreation and future collegiate scholarship opportunities. We invite our community to attend the showcase and high school baseball league games throughout the next month to support these programs and help them flourish."

The Missoula PaddleHeads 2025 season is a little over a month away. The Opening Night Home Opener is Tuesday, May 27th and tickets for that game and the entire season are now available at www.gopaddleheads.com . Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

PaddleHeads High School Baseball Showcase Info and Schedule

This year the PaddleHeads High School Baseball Showcase will feature 14 High School Teams playing 4 games on Thursday, April 17th, and 5 games each day on Friday and Saturday, April 18th and 19th. 12 of the 14 teams are local regional teams from Western Montana. Participating local teams include Missoula Hellgate, Sentinel, Big Sky, Corvallis, Ronan, Polson, Florence, Stevensville, Columbia Falls, Hamilton, Whitefish, and Frenchtown high schools. Belgrade High School was also invited to return after supporting the start up of this event in 2023. Dillon is also attending the event for the 1st time this year.

Big Sky, Corvallis, Ronan, Polson, Florence, Stevensville, Columbia Falls, Hamilton, Whitefish, and Frenchtown high schools. Belgrade High School was also invited to return after supporting the start up of this event in 2023. Dillon is also attending the event for the 1st time this year.

Admission for the weekend Showcase is $8 for Adults and $6 for Students/Seniors per day. Ticket admission allows fans to attend all of the games for the day of the ticket. All ticket sale proceeds go to the Frenchtown High School baseball program, who is a co-host with the PaddleHeads for the Showcase, to help with the cost of umpires and other expenses associated with the games.

Here is the Showcase Schedule:

MISSOULA PADDLEHEADS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SHOWCASE TOURNAMENT

April 17th -19th, 2025

THURSDAY APRIL 17th SCHEDULE

12:00 pm Ronan vs. Missoula Hellgate

2:15 pm Florence vs. Polson

4:30 pm Hamilton vs. Columbia Falls

6:45 pm Frenchtown vs. Missoula Sentinel **

FRIDAY APRIL 18th SCHEDULE

10:00 am Ronan vs. Stevensville

12:15 pm Polson vs. Corvallis

2:30 pm Whitefish vs. Missoula Big Sky

4:30 pm Dillon vs. Hamilton

6:45 pm Missoula Hellgate vs. Belgrade

SATURDAY APRIL 19th SCHEDULE

10:00 am Stevensville vs. Whitefish

12:15 pm Belgrade vs. Florence

2:30 pm Corvallis vs. Dillon

4:30 pm Columbia Falls vs. Frenchtown

6:45 pm Missoula Big Sky vs. Missoula Sentinel **

** Denotes South Conference Game

Time Limit: No new Inning after 1:55; Complete a started inning (conference games have no time limit) Home team is listed second No infield/outfield before games, including the first game of each day (conference games will allow infield outfield)

Teams may use outfield grass for warm-ups while the field is being prepared

High School Baseball Regular Season Games at Ogren Park Allegiance Field

With the demand for fields, the PaddleHeads have meet with the Missoula area high schools to help accommodate their regular season efforts. Each local school will host at least two home games at Ogren Park Allegiance Field during the regular season at no cost to the schools. Over 20 regular season games are scheduled this year. The schedule is as follows:

Ogren Park Allegiance Field Regular Season High School Baseball Schedule - 2025

- All games below played at Ogren Park Allegiance Field

- All games times are 3:30 and 6:00 unless noted

- Doubleheader - JV and Varsity each date unless noted

April

10 - Hellgate at Frenchtown

12 - Stevensville at Hellgate - 2:00pm (No JV)

17-19 - Missoula PaddleHeads High School Baseball Showcase

22 - Sentinel at Hellgate

24 - Florence at Frenchtown - 4:30 (No JV)

24 - Hamilton at Sentinel - 7:00 (No JV)

May

1 - Corvallis at Sentinel - 4:30 (No JV)

1 - Stevensville at Frenchtown - 7:00 (No JV)

3 - Hamilton at Hellgate - 12:00 and 2:00

7 - Frenchtown at Hellgate - 3:30 and 6:00

8 - Polson at Frenchtown - 4:30 and 7:00

10 - St. Ignatius at Big Sky

13 - Hamilton at Frenchtown

#PaddleUp #GoPaddleHeads

