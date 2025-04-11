Owlz Sign Outfielder Matt Fabian for 2025 Season

April 11, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Matt Fabian for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

Fabian spent last year with the Tupper Lake Riverpigs of the Empire Baseball League, helping them win the 2024 championship by hitting .283/.413/.446 with 11 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 34 games.

He played collegiately at both Ferrum College and Ithaca College, hitting .301/.433/.420 over the course of five seasons.

Fabian said he is excited for his opportunity with the Owlz this season.

"NoCo has given me the opportunity to continue my dream of pursuing professional baseball and I can't wait to do so in beautiful Windsor, Colorado", Fabian said.

