PaddleHeads Re-Sign Kamron Willman as 2025 Franchise Player

January 10, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are proud to announce the re-signing of Kamron Willman as the team's 2025 Franchise Player. Introduced by the Pioneer Baseball League in 2024, the Franchise Player designation allows each team to grant one player an additional year of eligibility. To qualify, the player must exhibit exceptional dedication to their team, have played at least two seasons in the Pioneer Baseball League, and have finished the prior season with their respective team.

Kamron Willman, a native of Bakersfield, California, exemplifies everything this honor represents. Since joining the PaddleHeads organization in 2022, Willman has proven to be a standout both on and off the field. His 2024 season performance was nothing short of remarkable, finishing with an impressive .359 batting average, 55 RBIs, and 59 games played.

"It's been a blessing and privilege to be a part of an organization and community that feels so much like home," said Kamron.

In addition to his Pioneer League success, Willman has gained valuable experience with Major League Baseball affiliates. While playing for Missoula in the 2023 season Kam was signed by the Minnesota Twins and spent time with their Single-A affiliate, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, before returning to the PaddleHeads.

Off the field, Kamron's commitment to the Missoula PaddleHeads organization and the greater Missoula community is what truly sets him apart. His respect for and dedication to the team's mission extend beyond the game, making him the embodiment of what the PaddleHeads stand for: excellence, integrity, and community connection.

"I've been lucky to be around such great people during my time as a PaddleHead, and I am truly honored. I'm excited to come back for another run at a championship and to be this year's Franchise Player!" said Kamron.

"He embodies everything it means to be a franchise player as he's a leader in the clubhouse, on the field, and in the community," said team manager Michael Schlact.

The Franchise Player program launched in 2024, with Cameron Thompson being the PaddleHeads' inaugural selection. Building on this legacy, Willman's continued presence will help propel the team into another exciting season of PaddleHeads baseball.

"It's rare to find a universally liked individual who also has amazing talent on the field yet a humble and giving heart off the field. That's Kam, and we're blessed he's coming back," added Schlact.

Willman's stats during his time with the PaddleHeads:

Year Team G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB BA OPS

2022 Missoula 65 258 62 83 14 6 6 43 6 .322 .868

2023 Missoula 21 75 24 32 8 2 0 15 1 .427 1.134

2023 Fort Myers (Twins) 33 76 10 15 3 0 2 7 2 .197 .585

2024 Missoula 53 192 58 69 12 10 10 55 3 .359 1.011

