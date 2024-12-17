Missoula PaddleHeads Extend Manager Michael Schlact's Contract Through 2030

Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are thrilled to announce the extension of Manager Michael Schlact's contract through the 2030 season. Schlact, who joined the organization in 2021, has been an integral part of the team's success, leading us to a Pioneer Baseball League Championship and earning Pioneer Baseball League Manager of the Year honors in his debut season. Schlact is also the winningest coach in the Pioneer League leading the PaddleHeads to the best record in the league for four years' straight.

"We are fortunate to not only have the best manager in Independent Professional Baseball in Michael Schlact, but someone who embraces, enhances, and epitomizes our organization's culture and values," said Paddleheads President Matt Ellis. "We have a clubhouse that wins on and off the field through their excellence as players and people. Upon putting on the Paddleheads jersey they commit to our winning culture and undying support for our Missoula community."

Under Schlact's leadership, the PaddleHeads have achieved an impressive record of over 230 wins compared to just 100 losses. He has played a pivotal role in developing standout players, including Zach Penrod, who made his MLB debut in 2024, Jayson Newman, the Pioneer Baseball League MVP in 2022, and Adam Fogel, the league's MVP in 2024. His tenure has also seen Alfredo Villa recognized as the Pioneer Baseball League Pitcher of the Year in 2023 and Roberto Pena named the league's International Player of the Year in 2024.

"We are thrilled to lock up Michael until the end of the decade," said Co-owner and Co-chair Peter Davis. "He has brought us record-setting, winning baseball that reflects our commitment to a player-first core value."

Schlact's renewed commitment to the PaddleHeads comes as no surprise given his dedication to the team and the Missoula community. The decision to extend his contract, originally set to expire in 2028, reflects both his proven success and his passion for the organization.

"When you find an organization that values people overall, has growth mindset in all that they do, in a town that feels like a second home, and you get to work with people who are like family, you jump at the opportunity to continue working there." said Schlact. "I am beyond blessed to be part of the amazing things the Missoula PaddleHeads are doing on the field and in the community for years to come."

Prior to his time with the PaddleHeads, Schlact was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the third round of the 2004 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia. After an impressive Contact: Riley Fox, Marketing & Creative Content Mgr. | 406.543.3300 | rfox@gopaddleheads.com playing career, he transitioned to coaching, including roles as pitching coach and later manager for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association from 2015 to 2019. He also served as a pitching coach in the Milwaukee Brewers organization before joining the PaddleHeads.

"I can't imagine myself anywhere else," said Schlact. "I'm incredibly thankful and grateful to the ownership group, front office, coaches, and players who have made-and will continue to make- this the most special place in baseball."

With Michael Schlact at the helm, the Missoula PaddleHeads are poised to continue their tradition of excellence, both as a championship team and as a pillar of the Missoula community.

The 2025 season is sure to bring lots of excitement and great business to the Missoula Community. The PaddleHeads are working hard to create a fun filled promotional schedule for 2025. Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule in the future! Get ready for an unforgettable season here in Missoula!

