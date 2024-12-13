Missoula PaddleHeads Announce Kim Klages Johns' Promotion to Vice President

Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are proud to announce the promotion of Kim Klages Johns from Senior Director of Sales and Retail to Vice President. Kim has risen through the ranks of the organization and is now responsible for the oversight of the PaddleHeads key revenue departments in retail, sponsorship sales, season ticket sales, and group sales. She was previously recognized by the Pioneer League as 2021 Pioneer League Executive of the Year for her work with the PaddleHeads. Kim also helps manage the Pioneer League's Licensing Program for the entire league.

Kim embodies the organization's values through her unwavering dedication to the PaddleHeads family and her commitment to the Missoula community. Over the years, she has helped shape countless employees and players, both past and present, into the people they are today. Her impact is immeasurable, and the PaddleHeads can think of no better person to serve as their Vice President. It is fitting that Kim leads the way, exemplifying the PaddleHeads' commitment to excellence and inclusivity as the PaddleHeads have one of the most diverse front offices in Professional Baseball with 60% of the full time front office staff being women.

"I am very excited to serve our organization and community in this new capacity. I never would have dreamed of one day becoming the Vice President of a professional baseball team, but thankfully, our ownership instills in us daily that there is nothing we can't do," said Kim. "I work with a group of incredible people who have become family."

In announcing her promotion, PaddleHeads Owner Peter Davis commented:

"Kim has proven to us that she is a fundamental key to our success as a franchise," said Davis. "We cannot imagine the franchise without her involvement. She is an asset to not only to us but the Missoula community at large."

Kim has been with the PaddleHeads since 2008, making her one of the organization's longest-serving employees. She began her career as a retail consultant for the team's store and played a pivotal role in establishing what is now the PaddleHeads Post in downtown Missoula. A proud graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in marketing, Kim has held numerous roles within the organization, influencing its success across retail, sales, and community engagement.

"We are collectively committed to being a community asset that gives fans a safe place to decompress, laugh, play, and enjoy the great game of baseball," said Kim. "We will continue to focus on our staff, players, nonprofit partners, and fans to make sure we offer the best product possible in this beautiful place we call home."

In addition to her leadership within the PaddleHeads, Kim is a staple in the Missoula community. She works tirelessly with team partners and local organizations to make Missoula a better place to live. She is currently a Board of Director for CASA Missoula and the Community Health Alliance, and works with the Breakthrough T1D group in Missoula to help find a cure for Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes. In the past, she spent over 20 years serving the Missoula Community on the Downtown Missoula Partnership MDA Board of Directors. Her contributions were recognized on a national level in 2021 when the Pioneer Baseball League named her Executive of the Year, making her the first and only woman to receive the honor in the league's 80+ year history.

The Missoula PaddleHeads are thrilled to have Kim Klages Johns as Vice President and look forward to the continued success and positive impact she will bring to the team and the Missoula community.

The 2025 season is sure to bring lots of excitement and great business to the Missoula Community. The PaddleHeads are working hard to create a fun filled promotional schedule for 2025. Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule in the future! Get ready for an unforgettable season here in Missoula!

