Missoula PaddleHeads' Adam Fogel Named Baseball Americas Independent and Partner Leagues Player of the Year

Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are thrilled to announce that outfielder and star hitter Adam Fogel has been named Baseball America's Independent and Partner Leagues Player of the Year. This marks the first time a player from the Pioneer Baseball League has received this prestigious honor, making it an incredible milestone for both Adam Fogel and the Missoula PaddleHeads organization.

Fogel broke the Pioneer League Record for homeruns in a season with 35 while leading the league with a .388 average which was also best in all of Independent Baseball.

Baseball America, the leading resource for professional baseball coverage, is renowned for its in-depth analysis, scouting reports, and rankings. The Player of the Year award recognizes the best player across all independent and partner leagues, including the Pioneer Baseball League, American Association, Atlantic League, and Frontier League.

"Baseball America is a prestigious baseball outlet and has been for many years." Said Team Manager Michael Schlact. "Out of all the independent professional baseball players out there, for them to recognize Adam like this is a huge honor for him and the organization."

"To be recognized by Baseball America is nothing short of an honor." Said Fogel. "I didn't realize people of that caliber paid attention to the Pioneer League. With that being said I want to thank my lord and savoir first and foremost. Put your faith in God, treat people the right way, show up every day ready to work, and good things will come your way."

Fogel's 2024 season was nothing short of remarkable. Last year, he was named the Pioneer League MVP after leading the league in home runs. This accomplishment as well as being named Baseball America's Independent and Partner Leagues Player of the Year was thanks to him leading all independent and partner leagues with a staggering .388 batting average and tying for second in home runs with 35. His accomplishments highlight his extraordinary talent and dedication to the game, and his leadership on and off the field makes him a standout player in professional baseball.

"Lastly, this is not an individual award, yes it's tied to my name but if it wasn't for the support of my parents, Schlact and Jeske, my teammates, host family, front office, and the constant loving support of everyone tied to the PaddleHeads organization none of this would have been possible." Said Fogel.

"We could not be prouder of him and hope that MLB teams continue to take notice of the talent level in Missoula, the Pioneer League, and independent baseball as whole." Said Schlact.

Fogel's achievements go beyond statistics. His exceptional talent and leadership embody what it means to be a PaddleHead. His success demonstrates what players in independent baseball can achieve when supported by dedicated staff, coaches, and teammates. Off the field, Adam's character and commitment to excellence further cement his role as a valued member of the Missoula PaddleHeads family.

The Missoula PaddleHeads could not be more honored to celebrate Adam Fogel's incredible achievements. His recognition as Baseball America's Independent and Partner Leagues Player of the Year is a testament to his hard work, talent, and the bright future ahead of him in professional baseball.

