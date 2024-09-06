High Wheelers Earn Playoff Spot

Davis, Ca.---On Thursday, the Oakland Ballers (57-37; 30-16) watched the Yolo High Wheelers (52-40; 29-17) clinch a playoff spot, on Friday it was the other way around as the visitors are headed to the Pioneer League playoffs with a 4-3 victory at Dobbins Stadium. Although both teams are locked into post-season, each is trying for first place in the second half as Oakland is up by one game over Yolo with two left in the regular season.

What is for sure is these two teams will meet on Tuesday, September 10th in Davis for game one of the playoffs at 3:30 p.m. Game two will be at Raimondi Park on Thursday, September 12th. If there's a game three that would be next Friday the 13th with whoever finishes first in the regular season hosting that game.

The theme in this series has been two-out runs for the Ballers and that was no different in this one. Oakland jumped on the board in the third inning scoring twice on a two-out triple by second baseman Daunte Stuart.

Yolo struck back with a run in the third on a two-out single by center fielder Brayland Skinner making it 2-1 Oakland. The High Wheelers took the lead with two runs in the fourth. Second baseman Bobby Lada, and designated hitter Jose Gonzalez singled, Gonzalez hit moved Lada to third. Third baseman Braedon Blackford was next and grounded to Oakland first baseman Noah Martinez. He threw home but Lada beat it and on the fielder's choice, the High Wheelers tied it. Several batters later, first baseman Alejandro Figuredo hit a sacrifice fly to center scoring Blackford giving Yolo a 3-2 advantage.

However, the two-out vampires came out again against Yolo and its starter Ben Ferrer (10-4) in the sixth. With two out, and a runner on, right fielder Stephen Wilmer singled to right and left fielder Tyler Best walked as that loaded the bases for third baseman Brad Burckel. For the second time this series, Burckel provided the game-deciding hit--this time a two-run single giving Oakland a 4-3 lead and advantage for good.

The High Wheelers stranded 12 and had plenty of chances late as they had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth and couldn't score while in the ninth with two out and nobody mounted a rally on singles by Lada and Gonzalez. After those hits, Blackford coaxed a full-count walk. Left fielder David Glancy had a chance to win it with a hit but he flew out to center fielder (former High Wheeler) Kyle Guerra. Much of the credit goes to Oakland's Connor Sullivan (2) who weaved his way in-and-out of trouble in the last 2 1/3 innings earning the save.

Ferrer lost for the first time since July 19th. He went six innings and allowed nine hits, four runs (all earned) while walking one and striking out five. His ERA is at 4.35 as he remains tops in the league in that department.

Luke Short (3-0), the Oakland starter, worked five innings surrendering three runs (two earned) and picked up the win. The middle man for the Ballers was Christian Cosby who struck out three in 1 2/3 shutout and hitless frames. He recently moved to the bullpen despite leading the league in strikeouts with 124.

The teams meet again at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday in Davis. Oakland has yet to announce a starter while Yolo will send to the hill right-hander Brendan Knoll.

HIGH NOTES

Gonzalez was 2-4 with two singles and a walk. He's at 40 games in a row reaching base safely. The last time he didn't find first base was July 20th vs. Oakland

Oakland leads the season series 18-16

Yolo is 4-4 in one-run games

