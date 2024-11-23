High Wheelers Have a New Home: Yuba-Sutter

(Marysville, California) - The Marysville City Council has approved a new lease agreement to bring the reigning Pioneer Baseball League Champion High Wheelers to historic Bryant Field. This decision comes on the heels of a successful inaugural season, where the High Wheelers won the championship in the Pioneer League while playing at Dobbins Field on the UC Davis campus. Despite on-field dominance, the team struggled to establish a sustainable presence in Davis due to several logistical challenges.

The High Wheelers are the latest addition to the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), a Major League Baseball partner league established in 1939, and the second team in the league's West Coast expansion, following the Oakland Ballers. The league has a strong history of player development, sending multiple players to the MLB teams each season. As a part of the team's relocation the High Wheelers will be renamed the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers. In an effort to honor the Davis fans, team founders and staff will be hosting an open forum to speak directly with people who have questions about the move.

The Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers aim to become the premium destination for family entertainment in the Yuba-Sutter region by setting a new standard for investment in player development, community engagement, and fan experience, surpassing anything previously seen from teams in the area. The High Wheelers were founded by the same ownership group that created the Oakland Ballers, a baseball team that made national headlines by bringing a new brand of fan-centered, community-driven baseball to a fanbase that was heartbroken with the departure of the A's from Oakland.

"In Oakland, we developed a successful model of radical community participation. We are confident we can continue this in Marysville, while also staying nimble enough to consistently improve the player and fan experience. We can't wait to see how our new Yuba-Sutter fans truly make the team their own." said Bryan Carmel, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers & the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers.

Marysville, located two hours northeast of the Bay Area, is a deeply historic baseball community and offers an opportunity to re-integrate baseball into the economic and cultural fabric of the Yuba-Sutter region. The team will be playing at Bryant Field, a historic stadium built from New Deal investments. Baseball has a rich history in the community, having hosted legends such as Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Jackie Robinson.

"On behalf of the City of Marysville, I am thrilled to welcome the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers to our community! This is more than just a team; it's an opportunity to bring families, friends, and fans together to celebrate the great American pastime right here in our city with the highest level of pro sports Marysville has ever seen! We look forward to the energy, excitement, and pride this team will bring to Marysville, and we can't wait to cheer them on as they take the field," said Jim Schaad, Marysville City Manager.

The City of Marysville will contribute $250,000 and we expect at least double that from private sources to help fund improvements to Bryant Field. Ballpark upgrades will be used to make the field fit for professional players, including a professional club house, padded walls, and score board. The agreement is for a three year lease and includes a number of community benefits including: camps and clinics for junior players, support for local little leagues, and free tickets for local non-profits.

"Activating Raimondi Park in Oakland taught us that baseball can be a powerful catalyst in a city's economic development. We're honored to bring the High Wheelers to Yuba-Sutter. The question is: Can the same community-driven model that worked in Oakland be replicated in a smaller, more rural community like this one? We believe the answer is yes and we can't wait to see the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers take the field at Bryant on Opening Day next Spring," said Paul Freedman, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers & the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers.

The Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers are committed to creating an affordable, family-friendly atmosphere in Marysville, offering an alternative to the expensive entertainment options available in nearby metropolitan areas. By focusing on building strong relationships with local residents, the team hopes to provide both entertainment and a sense of strengthened local pride.

As a part of the team's transition, the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers are proud to announce Lon Hatamiya, as the newest member of the ownership group. Lon S. Hatamiya is a Marysville native with a distinguished career in public service and the private sector. He served as Secretary of the California Technology, Trade and Commerce Agency from 1999 to 2003, where he led efforts to promote economic development, international trade, and innovation. A Harvard and UCLA graduate, Hatamiya also held leadership roles at the USDA, founded a management-consulting firm, and remains active in community service and advocacy.

"I remember building bleachers at Bryant Park as an Eagle Scout when I was growing up in Marysville. It's an honor to be welcoming a professional baseball team to my hometown! I am excited to join the team officially as the newest co-owner. The team manager will be returning, and so will many of the championship team players setting us up for some great baseball in the spring. I am hopeful that the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers will continue to defend their victory - on and off the field," said Lon Hatamiya, Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers ownership group.

