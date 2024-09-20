High Wheelers Take Game Three of Pioneer League Championship Series

Davis, Ca.---The Yolo High Wheelers are one win away from taking home the Pioneer League Championship as they defeated the Glacier Range Riders 6-3 at Dobbins Stadium on Friday afternoon. They lead the series two games to one in this best-of-five series.

For the second straight game, it was the Brayland Skinner (1) show for Yolo. The center fielder got his club on the board with a two-out two-run single in the second. After the Range Riders scored twice in the fourth tying it, they had a chance for more with designated hitter Ty Penner who lifted a softly hit ball to center and Skinner hustled in making a diving catch, keeping the game tied. An inning later, he led off the bottom of the fifth with a homer off the right field pole giving the High Wheelers the lead for good. Yolo added two more runs in the frame as with runners at the corners, Glacier catcher Freddy Guilamo committed a passed ball which scored a run, after he chased the ball toward the third base dugout he picked it up and threw toward the plate trying to get Yolo second baseman Bobby Lada, however, he threw wildly and it ended up on the first base side near the High Wheelers dugout--seeing that, High Wheelers first baseman Jose Gonzalez scored making it 5-2. Skinner was 2-4 with four RBI's out of the leadoff spot. He has eight post-season hits and five RBI's.

Regarding the catch, Skinner said, "I got a good read on it and hustled in and caught it." He added about the homer, "I knew I hit it well and was surprised it hit the foul pole. I was just trying to do my job to start a rally and hit a home run."

"Brayland had three excellent at-bats and an amazing catch in center field, he was amazing today," said Yolo manager Billy Horton.

High Wheelers starter Ben Ferrer (1-0) exited in the top of the sixth due to a leg cramp but did enough to get the win in five (plus) innings. The righty allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out eight. He's 2-0 in post-season with 17 strikeouts.

Ethan Bates, Jack Zalasky, Connor Langrell, and Ty Buckner (2) combined for four innings of shutout relief with seven strikeouts all going an inning respectively. Through three games of this series, the bullpen has ten shutout innings with 14 strikeouts, while in the post-season the 'pen's ERA is 0.83. Buckner had a perfect ninth notching his second save in as many games against Glacier and third save of the playoffs. The pitching staff had 15 strikeouts, the most for them in one game this season.

"Ben was great---giving us five strong innings. Then Bates and the three-headed monster (Zalasky, Langrell, Buckner) came in and did an excellent job like they've been doing all season," Horton added.

Game four is Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in Davis. Left-hander Ty Bothwell will get the start for Glacier against Yolo righty Brendan Koll. Each will be making their first appearance of this post-season.

HIGH TALES

Gonzalez has hit safely in all six post-season games, he's 9-24 (.375)

Langrell has pitched in five playoff games this year, totaling five shutout innings and seven strikeouts. He struck out the side in order on Friday

Buckner's last 11 games have all been scoreless ninth innings combining regular and post-season

