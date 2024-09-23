High Wheelers Win It All

September 23, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

YOUR Yolo High Wheelers are now your 2024 Pioneer League Champions!

After trailing 5-0 through five innings, the High Wheelers showcased amazing determination and grit. Bobby Lada ignited the comeback with a powerful home run in the sixth, followed by Tanner Smith's grand slam that tied the game at 5-5. Even when Glacier took the lead again in the seventh with a two-run homer, the High Wheelers refused to back down.

Lada's homer wouldn't have happened if catcher Edwin DeLaCruz (hadn't played all post-season) hit a two-strike single with one out. Shortstop Braylin Marine on first dribbled a single along the grass third base side to keep the game alive which set up the unforgettable moment: with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Bobby Lada hit the shot heard around Yolo- a stunning three-run homer that rocketed off the top of the left field pole, sending a sea of white uniforms rushing to home plate in celebration.

Lada's heroics secured an 8-7 victory against the Glacier Range Riders at Dobbins Stadium on Saturday afternoon, clinching the Championship Series three games to one.

Yolo Manager Billy Horton summed it up, "I'm just so in awe of Lada's presence, and we have so many great guys on this team. You can't script what happened here--this season. I had dreams throughout the year about how some of our games were going to end including a home run to win this game. I was jumping up and down, screaming Bobby Lada, Bobby Lada. I got lost like a little kid celebrating."

