Boise Hawks Announce Managerial Change

September 23, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, IDAHO: The Boise Hawks announced today that they will not pick up the club option for Field Manager / Director of Player Development, Gary Van Tol's contract for the 2025 season, ending Van Tol's four-year tenure.

"The entire Boise Hawks organization would like to thank Gary for his contributions and service these past four seasons. He has represented the Pioneer Baseball League, the Boise Hawks, and this great community well. We wish him the best moving forward." - Jeff Eiseman, Boise Hawks President

Van Tol rejoined the Hawks as they transitioned to the Pioneer Baseball League prior to the 2021 season. Van Tol previously managed the Hawks during the 2013 and 2014 seasons when the Hawks were affiliated with the Chicago Cubs in the Northwest League. As a member of the Pioneer League, Van Tol finished with an overall record of 181 - 206 (.472). The Hawks only postseason appearance came in 2021, where they fell one game short of winning a Pioneer League Championship.

"I want to thank Jeff and ownership for the opportunity to come on board and help the Hawks transition to the Pioneer League. These last four years have been a great experience and one I will never forget. I want to thank everyone in the front office and all the game staff that served our great fans during the season. It takes a village to make a positive impact in our community while providing affordable family entertainment for the Treasure Valley. I want to thank all of our players, field staff and host families along with our corporate sponsors and season ticket holders who showed up every night to cheer us on. Unfortunately, I couldn't bring a championship to Boise and the Organization, but it was an honor to be your Skipper." - Gary Van Tol

The Boise Hawks and Agon Sports have launched a national search for Van Tol's successor.

