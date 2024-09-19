Yolo Turns Tables, Evens Series

September 19, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Yolo High Wheelers News Release







Kalispell, Mt. - Outstanding defense, clutch pitching, timely hitting, and productive outs usually lead to a victory and that was the case for the Yolo High Wheelers who defeated the Glacier Range Riders 2-1 on Wednesday night at Glacier Bank Park tying this Pioneer League Championship best-of-five series at one which ensures a Game Four on Saturday in Davis. In the first two games of this set, the squads have combined to score five runs.

The Range Riders jumped on the board in the first as lead off man--second baseman Gabe Howell doubled to right. He moved to third on a ground out. Third baseman Christian Kirtley with one out hit a ball headed toward right-center field--surely deep enough for a sacrifice fly but out of nowhere Yolo center fielder Brayland Skinner ranging far to his left made a diving catch which provided the second out despite a run scoring. That turned out to be a huge momentum swing.

Skinner said about his catch, "I got a good read on it and if it's out there I'm going to catch it."

The High Wheelers who were shutout on Tuesday and heading to the fourth inning had amassed 13 straight innings without a run finally cracked the safe. First baseman Jose Gonzalez doubled to right with two out and was brought home by the next batter--designated hitter--Braedon Blackford on a single to center tying matters at one.

Both starting pitchers allowed a run. Yolo left-handed starter Brandon Mitchell in his second start this post-season pitched well as he gave up one run (earned) over five innings while issuing five hits. In his two playoff starts he's allowed two runs over 10 1/3 innings.

Mitchell's fellow lefty Patrick Wickander struck out seven in six innings on six hits and one walk.

It was 1-1 going to the eighth as Skinner led off with a double to center. Shortstop Braylin Marine in an unsung yet important moment, grounded out second, moving Skinner to third with one out. Glacier brought its infield in and Yolo shortstop Bobby Lada smacked a ball past Range Riders shortstop Andy Atwood and that scored Skinner giving Yolo a 2-1 advantage.

That was enough for the Yolo bullpen to do its job. Andrew LaCour and Jack Zalasky (1-0) worked the sixth and seventh respectively keeping the game tied while Connor Langrell and Ty Buckner (1) preserved the lead going the eighth and ninth in that order. Zalasky earned the win with a perfect inning and one strikeout.

Things got dicey in the bottom of the ninth after a one-out double by Kirtley but Buckner worked around the potential winning run twice as he got Glacier left fielder Chad Castillo on a line out to left on a running catch toward the line by High Wheeler left fielder David Glancy and then struck out center fielder Kingston Liniak on a high fastball ending the contest.

Yolo manager Billy Horton addressed all aspects from the win. "Skinner can easily be a AA-caliber center fielder in affiliated baseball. He really wears a cape but just keeps it tucked in. Mitchell pitched very well and that three-headed monster we have in the bullpen (Zalasky, Langrell, and Buckner) did the job."

Buckner is well aware that he could be in a similar spot later in the series, said about the save, "I trust my fastball and that's what I went with in the end, we have a really good scouting report on their hitters."

The travel day will be Thursday as these clubs will reconvene at Dobbins Stadium on Friday with a 3:00 p.m. PST first pitch in Davis. Left-hander Cooper Benson will get the start for Glacier while right-hander Ben Ferrer who was with the Range Riders last year will get the nod for Yolo. Game Four, and Game Five (if necessary) will also be at 3:00 p.m.

HIGH TALES

Going back to the regular season Buckner in his last ten games has worked a scoreless ninth inning while Langrell has 24 shutout innings over his last 23 games totaling 31 strikeouts in that span

Lada snapped an 0-15 drought (all post-season) with a sixth inning single

Gonzalez has hit safely in all five post-season games, he's 8-20 (.400) with five runs scored

Blackford was 2-16 prior to his fourth inning single

Combined with the regular season, Yolo finished its road slate 28-24

