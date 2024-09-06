Best Drives in Three, But Yolo Clinches Playoffs

September 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







DAVIS, Calif. -- Tyler Best picked up three hits and his first three runs batted in as a Baller, but the Yolo High Wheelers scored three in the third and six in the fifth to beat the Ballers 12-6. The High Wheelers qualified for the PIoneer League playoffs with the victory, as Oakland must wait another day to do the same.

Best put the Ballers on the board first in the top of the second. He lined a two-out, two-run double into the right-field corner to establish a 2-0 lead.

The High Wheelers jumped ahead with a four-run bottom of the third. Braedon Blackford slapped an RBI single through the right side and Bobby Lada plated two with a single in the inning.

Brett Barrera led off the fourth with a base hit and Tripp Clark stung a double at 105 mph down the third-base line to get a pair of runners in scoring position for the Ballers. Tyler Lozano brought Barrera home with an RBI groundout.

Then on the first pitch to Best, he punched a line-drive single to center, tying the contest at four with his third RBI of the day. Kyle Guerra drew a walk, and Josh Leslie knocked a first-pitch, opposite-field single to right to give the Ballers a 5-4 edge.

Yolo collected its second big inning in the fifth. Tanner Smith came through with a two-run single and David Glancy cranked a two-run homer. Braylin Marine added on with an RBI single, and a wild pitch completed the six-run frame with the High Wheelers in front 10-5.

Stephen Wilmer started the sixth with an opposite-field solo shot to right to bring the Ballers within four. Glancy restored the five-run cushion with a run-scoring base hit in the bottom of the frame.

Blackford contributed another RBI single to extend the Yolo lead to 12-6 in the seventh. The High Wheelers held the Ballers to one run over the game's final five innings to earn a postseason berth in their inaugural season.

Oakland can achieve that same feat on Friday, with first pitch for game four of the six-game set against the High Wheelers scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

