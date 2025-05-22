Jackalopes Edged at Yuba-Sutter

May 22, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes squared off against the Yuba Sutter High Wheelers last night in the second of the six-game series to open the season, losing three to two.

High Wheelers pitching proved dominant for a second night in a row as the staff gave up just one earned run on the night through five different pitchers. For the Jackalopes, starting pitcher Zach Zaborowski gave up the only runs on the night, going 5.2 innings allowing three runs on five hits and striking out five.

The High Wheelers started out the scoring in the bottom half of the second inning with an RBI single by centerfielder Leyton Barry, followed by an RBI single from Cooper Hext that brought home Barry. Catcher Adam Juran would come up next and hit a sacrifice fly that would score the third run for the High Wheelers.

Jackalopes bats would finally come alive in the top half of the eighth inning with a two-run home run from first-baseman Evan Scavotto that brought home Robin Fernandez.

Ethan Bates would come in for the High Wheelers in the top half of the ninth to secure the save, giving up just one hit in the inning.

For the Jacklalopes, three other pitchers would see the game, Tai Atkins, Ethan Brown and Zach DeVito. All went scoreless in their appearances.

"Well pitched and played by both sides, down three to zero most of the game and Scavotto hits a two-run homer late in the game to get us within one" said Jackalopes manager Frank Gonzales. "Lost a well played game."

----------------

The game lasted 3 hours and 5 minutes.

Game three of the six-game series is tonight at Bryant Field with the first pitch at 8:05 MDT. All Jackalopes games can be watched on Flo Sports.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 3 at 6:35pm MDT against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Tickets are available at GJJackalopes.com or by visiting our team store at 1315 North Ave.







