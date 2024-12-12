Chukars Coaching Staff Set

The Idaho Falls Chukars announced their 2025 Coaching Staff on Wednesday afternoon. The staff is led by returning manager and world-series champion Troy Percival. Pitching Coach and 10-year MLB veteran Bob Milacki will return for his fifth season with the Chukars. Former MLB all-star Billy Butler will return for his fifth season with the team and second season as the team's bench coach. The newest addition to the coaching staff is hitting coach Garry Templeton Jr. Templeton joins the Chukars after spending the last 8 years of his career as a scout in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Templeton served previously as a manager and hitting coach of North American and Pacific Independent League teams.

"We're very excited about the coaching staff for the 2025 Chukars," said General Manager Chris Hall. "For our four years of being an MLB Partner League Team, we've been able to assemble a high-level coaching staff and I believe this to be our best yet. The Chukars ended last season playing as well as almost any team in the Pioneer League, and I know that with a year of experience under his belt, Percival is ready to bring a winning team to Idaho Falls for the 2025 season."

The Chukars coaching staff has already been working to assemble a talented 2025 team, with player announcements coming soon.

"We'll start announcing signed players after the new year and I think Chukars fans will be excited about the talent returning from last year and the quality of new players coming in for their first seasons with the team. It has become clear that our coaching staff established themselves last season as people Pioneer League players want to play for" said Hall.

The Chukars 2025 schedule was announced on November 25. The team will start the season in Boise on May 20, 2025, and make their home debut May 27, 2025, against the Billings Mustangs. Season tickets and group nights are available now at 208-522-8363.

