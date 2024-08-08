Oakland Hold Chuks to Lone Run to Level Series
August 8, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Idaho Falls Chukars News Release
Idaho Falls - The Chukars (28-40,8-12) and The Oakland Ballers (38-30,11-9) met for the second game of a six-game stand at Melaleuca Field on Tuesday for Cancer Awareness Night at the park in front of 1,822 fans. The Ballers scored 4 runs in the fourth and that was all they would need as the Californians would roll to a 5-1 win.
Chukars starting pitcher Caleb Reyes threw six innings while giving up 3 earned runs and striking out two. It is the 5th quality start in only seven starts as a pro for Reyes although the loss takes his record to 4-2 on the year.
Offensively the Chukars floundered in the batter's box and managed only four hits with three of them coming in a row in the second inning with Jacob Jablonski recording the only RBI of the night for IF.
Down 5-1 in the ninth the Chukars got two on with nobody out but a strikeout and then a subsequent 463 double play brought the game to a close.
The Chuks can reclaim the series lead on Thursday with Owen Sharts on the mound.
