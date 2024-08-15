Chukars Outlast Range Riders in Series Opener

August 15, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, Idaho - Ryan McCarthy powers the Chukars' offense, en route to a 4-2 victory over the Glacier Range Riders on Tuesday.

The Chukars scored early when a first-inning RBI single from Trevor Rogers plated Grady Morgan and gave them a 1-0 lead.

Glacier evened the score in the fourth inning when Gabe Howell flipped an RBI sacrifice fly.

McCarthy struck for Idaho Falls in the fourth inning when he muscled a three-run home run over the wall in right-centerfield, putting the Chukar ahead 4-1.

Brian Williams was spectacular on the mound for Idaho Falls, throwing 5.1 innings and surrendering just one earned run on five hits, two walks, and striking out six. Williams and McCarthy combined to help the Chukars escape a jam in the bottom of the second inning when the duo completed for a strike them out, throw them out.

Idaho Fall's bullpen rallied together to lock down the win for the Chukars. Garett Crowley entered the game in relief of Williams with two runners on base, one out, and the Chukars leading 4-2 in the sixth inning. Crowley impressively slammed the door by punching out back-to-back Range Riders. Steven Ordorica sat down a pair of Range Riders in the eighth inning before Luke Hempel entered the game and struck out Ben Fitzgeral to end the inning. In the ninth inning, Hempel diced through the Range Riders in order, locking down a 4-2 victory.

With the victory, the Chukar picked up their fifth straight Tuesday victory.

The Chukars and Range Riders will tangle again at Melaleuca Field on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Tickets to the game can be purchased on the Chukars website or at the Melaleuca Field box office, located inside the gift shop.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.