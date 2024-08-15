Yolo Doubles-up on Grand Junction, 8-4

Grand Junction, CO - Regardless of the level it's tough to not walk a batter in seven innings and that's what Yolo High Wheelers (36-35, 13-12) starter Ben Ferrer (7-4) has accomplished in two-of-his-last three outings. The right-hander led his club to a win over the Grand Junction Jackalopes (28-44; 13-12) 8-4 on Wednesday night at Suplizio Field in Yolo's first trip to this city.

Ferrer, the team leader in wins, worked seven innings for the third straight time and into the seventh frame for the fourth straight game. In this contest he allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and struck out six.

"I had all four pitches working again," said Ferrer. I was 20-for-27 on first pitch strikes and only had one three-ball count. I was able to attack the zone and keep the strikeouts high and the walks low."

High Wheelers pitching coach Jerome Williams said about Ferrer, "Ben was relentless which makes him better as a pitcher. He kept his pitch count low and cruised through seven. He works hard and attacks the zone, and keeps guys swinging early making weak contact."

Yolo gave Ferrer all the run support in the fourth with four runs. Designated hitter Jose Gonzalez (16--team-high) got the High Wheelers on the board with a two-run homer. It's his third straight game with a homer and sixth on this trip. His 63 RBI's lead the team. Other run-producing hits that inning were a one-run single by second baseman Kirkland Banks and an RBI double by left fielder David Glancy.

Banks added a two-out two-run bases loaded single in the fifth making it 6-0 Yolo. He had three RBI's overall. In the seventh, third baseman Braedon Blackford chipped in with an RBI double while in the ninth shortstop Bobby Lada scored on a wild pitch. Lada and Gonzalez each reached base safely four times. Lada scored three times and Gonzalez twice.

Relievers Andrew LaCour, Jack Zalasky, and Connor Langrell combined to work two innings while striking out two.

Game two of this series is tomorrow at 5:35 p.m. PST. Right-hander Brendan Knoll is the scheduled starter for Yolo against Grand Junction lefty Brandon Ross.

HIGH TALES

Gonzalez matches Blackford for most consecutive games with a homer for Yolo. Blackford had his homer streak June 5-7 at Oakland. Gonzalez has a nine-game hitting streak (14-33, .424)

Zalasky and Langrell's streak of pitching in the same game is at ten. They co-lead the team with 30 appearances. However, Langrell's streak of consecutive games not allowing an earned run ended at ten. He issued a run in the ninth which was aided due to catcher's interference

Center fielder Brayland Skinner has one hit in his last 23 AB's (.043)

Ferrer this year against Grand Junction in three games is 2-0, with 13 IP, one earned run, and 16 K's. His ERA against the Jackalopes is 0.69

Yolo leads the season series 5-2 and move to 7-9 on this 21-game road trip

