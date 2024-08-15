PaddleHeads Game Postponed Thursday Due to Rain
August 15, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
MISSOULA, MT - Game 3 of a 6-game set between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Great Falls Voyagers was postponed on Thursday evening due to rain in the area. A double header is scheduled for Saturday to make up for Thursday's missed game. There have been no changes made to the schedule for Friday's contest.
The twin bill on Saturday is scheduled to get started with a 5:00 p.m. first pitch. The stadium gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Both games of the double header will be 7 inning affairs featuring a 30-minute break in between ball games.
