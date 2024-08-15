Fogel Ties Pioneer League Home Run Record in PaddleHeads' Win

August 15, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads would surely be looking for a rebuttal in game 2 of a 6-game set opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. The visitors from the Electric City had the distinct advantage from the jump in game 1 in a convincing victory. The PaddleHeads would make sure this would not become a trend however with the offense flipping the script from the start of the ballgame. Missoula's most feared hitter would also play a big role throughout.

Adam Fogel would never be held off the bases in the contest in a fabulous performance. His most noteworthy swing would come in the 3rd inning on a line drive shot over the wall in right field. This home run brought Fogel's total to 32 on the season, tying the all-time Pioneer League single season home run record. The PaddleHeads attack would enjoy plenty of success collectively as well in the early innings jumping to an 11-run lead in the first 4 innings. The end result would be a comfortable 18-7 win.

Mike Rosario would get Missoula rolling in the first 2 innings playing a role in 2 rallies. Rosario knocked in Missoula's first run in the 1st inning, scoring Patrick Chung with a single. Rosario would then make it 2-0 coming in to score himself on a fielder's choice. Rosario would score a pair of runs in the win finishing 2-for-6. Chung had another solid performance as well at the top of the order finishing 3-for-6.

Fogel would get Missoula rolling in the 3rd with the long ball kicking off a 3-run push. A single from Hayden Travinski, and double from Carlos Perez would also do damage in the inning making the score 6-2. A big push offensively would blow the game open in the next frame.

10 batters would be a part of a 7-run rally for Missoula in the bottom of the 4th. The first 6 batters in the inning would all reach with hits and walks playing a role. An RBI double from Rosario would get things rolling in earnest ahead of a run scoring single from Cameron Thompson. Colin Gordon would put an exclamation point on the frame hitting a 3-run blast to make the score 13-2. Gordon would knock in 4 runs in the game finishing 1-for-4. Thompson also enjoyed a solid night knocking in a pair in a 2-for-4 night at the dish.

Alfredo Villa would have a good night on the mound as well earning his 7th win of the season in 5 innings. Villa would retire 8 batters in consecutive order in his best stretch while striking out 7

collectively. Villa has earned 6 wins on the mound in his last 8 starts overall. The offense would also put on the finishing touches in the late innings.

Fogel got Missoula's last rally in the 8th rolling with an RBI single bringing home Chung. Fogel would reach base 6 times in the win finishing 2-for-2 with 4 walks, 4 runs scored and 2 RBIs in the win. Colin Runge would then send one last shot over the right field wall to wind out the scoring bringing home Roberto Pena, and Fogel on a 3-run blast to make the score 18-7. The PaddleHeads surely turned things around in this series quickly. Now they will look to build on this momentum in game 3.

Missoula (55-19) continues its week at home playing host to Great Falls (25-49) in game 3 of this 6-game series on Thursday night. A 'Thirsty Thursday' at Allegiance Field begins with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch. Catch every moment on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com.

