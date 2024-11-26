Missoula PaddleHeads Announce Exciting 2025 Summer Schedule

November 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads and the Pioneer Baseball League are thrilled to unveil the 2025 summer schedule, which promises fresh challenges and exciting matchups. This season will feature opponents that the PaddleHeads did not face in 2024, giving fans the opportunity to see new talent in action at Allegiance Field.

One of the highlights of the schedule is a home series against the Oakland Ballers, a team that joined the league in 2024. The PaddleHeads will also travel to California to take on the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers, the reigning Pioneer League champions who relocated from Yolo County following their championship- winning season. Additionally, the Grand Junction Jackalopes and the Rocky Mountain Vibes will make appearances in Missoula.

The season kicks on the road as the team travels to Billings to take on the Mustangs. The team will return home the following week with the home opener on May 27th--an earlier start than last year's June 4th opener--bringing baseball back to the ballpark sooner for eager fans. For the first time in franchise history, the PaddleHeads will play at home on the Fourth of July, anchoring an unforgettable Fourth of July Weekend Celebration. This weekend promises to deliver the most thrilling and energetic weekend of the summer, combing America's favorite pastime with patriotic festivities. Apart from the Fourth of July weekend celebration the Missoula PaddleHeads staff is hard at work creating an amazing 2025 promotional schedule filled with new and exciting themes as well as classic fan favorites. Fans can expect to see this promotional schedule announced within the next few months.

Notable dates:

- 2025 Opening day - May 20th at Billings

- Home opener - May 27th VS Glacier

- Fourth of July weekend - July 3rd - 6th VS Great Falls and Glacier

- Fan appreciation night - August 28th VS Grand Junction

The 2024 season was one for the history books, with the PaddleHeads leading the league offensively with a remarkable slash line of .328/.426/.552 and a record-breaking 170 home runs. While the team saw great success, there were many areas of improvement to be had, and another year of experience is sure to bring much improvement in many areas of the lineup. Many of the team's core players are set to return, including 2024 Pioneer League MVP and Rookie of the Year Adam Fogel. Fogel, who set the league's single-season home run record, will once again anchor the outfield alongside Alec Sanchez and Mike Rosario. Venezuelan native Roberto Peña, the Pioneer League International Player of the Year, will also return to solidify the infield.

"Another year of experience is sure to bring improvement in many areas," said team manager Michael Schlact. "That prospect is very exciting when you combine the fact that we're consistently recruiting and signing top talents from around the country and world. Adam Fogel and Mike Rosario are sure to lead the charge offensively."

On the pitching side, key contributors Nick Parker, Dawson Day, and Christian Ciuffetelli will rejoin the team, bringing experience to the rotation. The PaddleHeads will also welcome 2024 Pioneer League All- Star Mike Peterson, who is joining the roster after a standout season with Boise.

"Pitching will be a big test in the hitter friendly Pioneer League." Said Schlact. "But with another year of experience and new players coming in, it's sure to be a fun season with high expectations."

While single-game tickets are not yet available, fans can still secure their seats for the 2025 season through 10-game flex packages or season tickets. Flex packages provide the flexibility to choose any regular-season games while offering a discounted rate, making them an ideal gift for the holiday season.

For more information or to purchase flex packs or season tickets, visit www.gopaddleheads.com or call the PaddleHeads office at (406) 543-3300.

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise!

