2025 Season Seats Now Available

October 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







2025 Idaho Falls Chukars season seats are now available for purchase for just $400 Benefits Include:

- Guaranteed location at all 48 regular season home games and any preseason game

- Season Seat Holder Party Invitation

- First Right of Refusal

- Enter Ballpark 15 Minutes Earlier

- Official Season Seat Holder Cap If interested, make sure to stop by our offices located at Melaleuca Field or give is a call at 208-522-8363.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.