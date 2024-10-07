2025 Season Seats Now Available
October 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Idaho Falls Chukars News Release
2025 Idaho Falls Chukars season seats are now available for purchase for just $400 Benefits Include:
- Guaranteed location at all 48 regular season home games and any preseason game
- Season Seat Holder Party Invitation
- First Right of Refusal
- Enter Ballpark 15 Minutes Earlier
- Official Season Seat Holder Cap If interested, make sure to stop by our offices located at Melaleuca Field or give is a call at 208-522-8363.
