Baseball-O-Ween at Memorial Stadium Returns

October 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, along with the Idaho Transportation Department and Cumulus Media, have announced the return of Baseball-o-ween at Memorial Stadium for Saturday, October 26 - starting at 6 PM and ending with a fireworks show around 7:30 PM.

"We are thrilled to be partnering again with the Idaho Transportation Department and Cumulus Radio Group to bring this event back to Memorial Stadium. After another incredible season, putting Baseball-o-Ween on is the perfect way to cap off the 2024 season in a safe and fun environment. We couldn't have picked better partners for this event, and cannot wait to invite the community out." - Matt Osbon, Boise Hawks General Manager

"We're ecstatic to be hosting our 4 th annual Baseball-o-Ween here at Memorial Stadium. It's a great night to bring out the family and have some fun. And of course, we cap the night off with our final fireworks show of the season!" - Jake Lusk, Boise Hawks Vice President

This free, open-to-the-public, event will begin at 6:00 PM with a "Trunk or Treat" in the Memorial Stadium parking lot, featuring multiple community partners. Fans can then enter Memorial Stadium for a limited concession menu before the fireworks show beginning around 7:30 PM. All are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes as Hawks staff will be on site handing out prizes.

Opportunities for groups and companies to participate, at no charge, are still available. Interested groups or companies can sign up here: https://forms.office.com/r/MXBfjXAVU1

