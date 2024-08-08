St. Pierre Stifles Chukars in 5-1 Win

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -- Behind a stellar start from Zach St. Pierre, the Ballers beat the Idaho Falls Chukars 5-1 on Wednesday at Melaleuca Field. A four-run second inning turned out to be more than enough offense for St. Pierre and the Oakland bullpen to get the job done.

St. Pierre cruised over 6.2 innings pitched, allowing just four hits and one run. He used a high number of first-pitch outs for an efficient night in which he pitched into the seventh for the second time this season.

After back-to-back walks to start the second, Jaylen Smith rocketed a two-run double into the gap in left center. Next, Tyler Lozano singled to center, and a throwing error brought Smith home and sent Lozano to third. Brad Burckel finished the four-run frame with an RBI groundout.

The Chukars got on the board in the bottom of the inning with three straight two-out knocks. Jacob Jablonski provided an RBI single to make the score 4-1 Oakland.

In the seventh, the Ballers finally added to their advantage. Daunte Stuart kicked off the inning with a pinch-hit line drive single, and Noah Martinez lined a two-out, opposite-field RBI knock into left to push the lead to 5-1.

Braydon Nelson entered for St. Pierre in the seventh and stranded a couple of runners, fanning Jablonski with a nasty changeup. He then proceeded to strike out the first two batters of a clean eighth inning.

Idaho Falls worked a pair of walks to start the ninth, so Carson Lambert came in to close it out. He struck out a batter before inducing a game-ending double play to earn his third save since the start of August.

The Ballers are rolling, with six wins in their last seven games. But, Idaho Falls ace and Pioneer League All-Star Owen Sharts poses a tough test on Thursday, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

