March 2025 Ballers Bulletin

March 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







The clock is ticking, and we're just 75 days away from Opening Day! Things are heating up, and B's Biz is picking up serious momentum.

Get ready, because this season is about to get wild.

If you jumped on board during the Community Investment Round, you're officially part of the crew - and that means you can proudly tell your friends you own a share of a pro sports team... with legends like Too $hort and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. Seriously, does it get any more Baller than that?

But hold up - because we've got a little secret to spill. They're just the beginning. We've got more notable names coming on board in the next few weeks. So, stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled for the next announcements.

It's gonna be an epic ride, and we're just getting started. Thanks for being part of the Ballers Family - the best is yet to come.

Too $hort and Billie Joe Armstrong have joined the Ballers a nd you best B-lieve you'll be seeing them at Raimondi Park this season. To think these two legendary musicians, from two completely different genres, have come together to collab on this baseball team is really something special.

"Oakland has produced some of the best athletes and sports fans in the world and The Ballers commitment to feeding that competitive fire is exciting for me as an Oakland native. I'm proud to be joining the Ballers ownership group, and excited for the impact we're going to have on the community and the overall sports landscape in the Bay Area and beyond!"

- Hip Hop Superstar and Entrepreneur Too $hort

"Sports in the Bay Area have been transforming over the last couple of years. We've had some emotional goodbyes to teams we grew up with, but recently there has been a major shift. The Oakland Ballers and the Oakland Roots & Soul represent everything I love and grew up on in the Bay Area. The welcoming atmosphere, DIY attitude and the people behind it make me proud to be an investor and support the next generation of teams kids in the bay will be proud of ."

- Green Day Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

Back in July 2024, our Community Investment Round blew up, with over 2,200 fans joining in and helping us hit our goal of $1.234M in just 9 days.

For those of you who missed out, don't worry - we've opened it back up. This is your chance to get in on the action and be a part of something huge.

Ready to roll with the Ballers? Let's make this season unforgettable.

Well, wow -we hope you had the time of your life because Fans Fest was off-the-charts amazing! Thousands of Oakland's finest packed Prescott Market and the area around Raimondi Park, all in the name of Oakland Sports love! It was pure magic, and the energy was unreal.

So, what else can we say?

Thank you, Oakland 68s - You brought the hype and delivered.

Thank you, Last Dive Bar - You dripped out the fans in sick merch and rounded up amazing guests.

Thank you, Oakland - You are the heart and soul of everything we do.

It was a beautiful day, and we're so proud to be part of this incredible community.

And hey, who would've thought Scrappy the Rally Possum and Jose Canseco would be best buds?? We seriously can't make this stuff up. (Though we wouldn't be mad if we got a buddy cop movie out of it. Just sayin'.)

Huge thanks to everyone who showed up, supported, and made this day one for the books. This is only the beginning - we've got SO much more coming your way. Let's keep this energy rolling, Oakland!

And the regulator himself, Warren G, showing up unannounced to jump on stage and yell "Ballers, Mount Up!" will go down as an all-time great moment in franchise history.

Speaking of BFFs, here's a fun little nugget for you: Tyler Lozano (our fan-favorite catcher) and Christian Almanza (our brand-new first baseman) have been best friends since kindergarten. And now, they're both part of the Ballers family. Talk about full-circle moments.

But wait, it gets even better - our new VP of Communications and Fan Entertainment, Casey Pratt, recently sat down with the dynamic duo to chat about friendship, smoking meats (yep, you read that right), baseball, and, of course, what it's going to take to bring home that championship.

We're ramping up our player content over on YouTube, and trust us, you don't want to miss this. The vibe is fun, laid-back, and packed with inside jokes, baseball banter, and all the good stuff you love.

So, if you haven't checked it out yet, go do it. You'll get a peek into the behind-the-scenes fun of our Ballers, plus some serious BBQ wisdom from Tyler and Christian.

Who else is already craving some smoked ribs after that chat?

You could be more than friends with the Ballers players... you could be teammates. Sign ups are still open for the 2025 Oakland Ballers Open Tryouts which take place this Saturday at Raimondi Park.

Last year, 110 players attended the workout and 3 of them were signed for Spring Training by the B's, including Kelsie Whitmore, who became the first-ever woman to start in a Pioneer League game.

We will also have several celebrity guests and influencers trying out for the team. And if you just want to watch, you're welcome to swing by Raimondi Park at noon. Attendance is free.

We won't be selling concessions, but you're welcome to bring soft-packed food and non-alcoholic beverages. Absolutely no glass, and no alcohol is allowed into the park. All bags subject to search

We may still be waiting for baseball season, but Ballunteer season is underway. We recently held our second event with the Ballunteers in partnership with the Interfaith Council of Alameda County and Helping Others Win. We joined forces to provide fresh produce, meat, and pantry essentials to those in need. Plus, we cleaned and prepared trailers to house families through the Safe Car Park Program

We do this out of the kindness of our hearts and in the spirit of community, but Ballunteers also get free tickets to a 2025 Ballers game for their participation.

Our next event is Saturday March 15th at the Alameda County Food Bank. We'll have both morning shifts and afternoon shifts available.

And on Tuesday March 25th at 3pm, the Ballunteers will be assisting Chef Kendall at the CK Kitchen to make and package sandwiches, wraps and meal prep.

We hope to see you there, fellow Ballunteers.

We can feel the excitement building, and we're counting down the days until we pack Raimondi Park together for Ballers Opening Day on May 20th ! But hey, just because you're still reading this, we've got a little insider scoop for you...

This Tuesday, get ready for a giant surprise that's going to give you the chance to watch the Ballers make history... and play a whole month early. Trust us, you won't want to miss this one.

Keep your eyes peeled until you know the way.

We'll see you really soon - it's going to be a season to remember.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 7, 2025

March 2025 Ballers Bulletin - Oakland Ballers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.