Chukars Make Opening Night Statement in State Capital

May 21, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Chukars (1-0) and The Boise Hawks (0-1) met for the opening game of the 2025 Pioneer League Season and the first matchup in this year's installment of the SHIFT Idaho Highway Series at Memorial Stadium in front of 3,300 fans. The Chukars blasted off to an 8-0 lead in the first four innings and never looked back as they rolled to an 9-3 triumph.

Chukars starting pitcher Gary Grosjean threw six innings while giving up 2 earned runs and striking out seven. Grosjean earned a quality start and a win for his outstanding effort.

Offensively the Chukars came to play from the very start piling on three runs in the opening frame thanks to RBI singles from Grady Morgan, Trevor Rogers and Jacob Shanks.

Boise starter Carter Gannaway did not last long as he finished with 2+ IP, 5 runs allowed, 5 walks and 5 hits against his name.

The Chuks scored another run in the 2nd inning and added three more in the third as Grady Morgan notched an RBI single in each of the first three innings and would go on to finish the night 3-5

Trevor Rogers also shined offensively as he 2-5 with a homer and pair of RBI. Rogers was a nightmare for Hawks pitching last season as he hit .339 against Boise while notching 17 RBI on 6 Home Runs in 15 games versus the Chuks in-state rivals.

Benjamin Rosengard was the big name of the evening as the Israeli National team member had a career night going 5-5 with a double and an RBI as he was the key to the victory for the boys from the Falls.

Game two is set for 7:05 on Wednesday with Connor Harrison expected to start for the Chukars.







Pioneer League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.