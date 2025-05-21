High Wheelers Defeat Jackalopes

May 21, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes faced off against the Yuba Sutter High Wheelers at Bryant Field in Marysville, CA on Tuesday night, falling five to two on Opening Day in the Pioneer League.

Joe Cuomo got his first start of the 2025 season for the Jackalopes. After a clean first two frames the High Wheelers bats came out with Bobby Lada hitting a solo home run in the bottom half of the third inning. High Wheelers catcher Adam Juran followed that with a two-run home run the next inning, bringing the score to 3-0 after four innings.

The Jackalopes fought back in the top half of the sixth with an RBI double from Kendall Foster, followed by a groundout from Robin Fernandez that brought home Foster.

With the score at 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh the High Wheelers slammed the door shut with a two-run double from Kirkland Banks, bringing the score to five to two.

For the Jackalopes, starting pitcher Joe Cuomo went 3.2 innings giving up three earned runs on five hits and two strikeouts. Mark Schommer came in for relief of Cuomo and struck out the one batter he faced. Brock Gillis, the first overall pick in the Pioneer League offseason tryout camp, pitched the next three innings giving up one run on three hits and striking out five. Brayden Collett would come in for the final inning and escaped scoreless, notching one strikeout along the way.

For the High Wheelers, starter Kris Anglin got the win going six innings and giving up two earned runs on eight hits.

The game lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Game two of the six-game series is tonight at Bryant Field with the first pitch at 8:05 MDT. All Jackalopes games can be watched on Flo Sports.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 3 at 6:35pm MDT against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Tickets are available at gjjackalopes.com or by visiting our team store at 1315 North Ave.







Pioneer League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.