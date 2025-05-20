Chukars and Hawks Renew Rivalry to Kickoff 2025 Campaign

May 20, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO - The "Boys from the Falls" kickoff the 2025 season in the state capital as they take on their old rivals in the Boise Hawks. The Chuks posted a 6-12 record against their Gem State foes and will look to get off on the front foot in the 2025 SHIFT Idaho Highway Series to try and recapture the Traffic Cone Trophy.

The Chuks return manager Troy Percival who posted a 40 win campaign in 2024 and also welcome back Idaho Falls Hall of Famer in Pitching Coach Bob Milacki. New Hitting Coach Garry Tempelton Jr. also brings his years of professional coaching experience to the ball club.

Revenge will be on the cards for the Chuks as they welcome back 18 players from the 2024 roster who will be looking to set the story straight against the Hawks and claim the Falls' first season series win against Boise since 2022. Veteran Chukar Tyler Wyatt, who returns to Idaho Falls for his 5th season, said "The team has been excited and ready to get started since we got to town. This team is very talented

So going on the road with a first series win against the Hawks would be a great start to the season for us and instill confidence in this clubhouse." As for the Hawks they parted ways with legendary Manager Gary Van Tol after the 2024 season and replaced him with Kash Beauchamp who led the Ogden Raptors to their first title since 2017 during the 2023 season when Ogden posted a 50-46 record before sweeping Billings to claim the championship.

You can keep up to date with the Chuks on the road on all Chukars social pages @IFChukars for lineup postings and game score updates. Fans can also tune into every Chukars road game with Ben Pokorny on 980 AM/98.7 FM KSPZ the SportZone or online at 980 The Sports Zone as well as FloBaseball.







Pioneer League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.